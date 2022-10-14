Hunter Labrada Demonstrates How to Use Reverse Pec Deck Flyes to Build Bigger Delts

Bodybuilder Hunter Labrada has discussed various topics in his previous videos uploaded on social media, including the importance of proper sleep and the use of adductor machines for greater leg growth. On October 11, 2022, Hunter Labrada shared a video in which he focused on growing rear delts with the help of a reverse pec deck flye machine.

Hunter Labrada Focuses on Rear Delt Growth

In the initial part of the video, Labrada discussed that even though the rear delts are basically part of the shoulder, he trains them on his pull days along with his back exercise. The rear delts are activated when back exercises are performed in a proper way like rows, and Hunter Labrada explains them as more of a pull muscle as compared to a push muscle. While the rear delts activate numerous upper body exercises, isolating them with a move such as the reverse pec deck flye can round out the training and help in developing the shoulder as it is very much effective.

How to Perform Reverse Pec Deck Flyes

Firstly, manage the handles of a pec deck so that they are in the end position and must touch each other. The basics of the move are very simple. Then, sit and face on the pad, firmly grab the handles, and pull your arms to the side until they get into the “T” position and parallel to the surface—the target should be on squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Alhough these reverse flyes look normal on the surface, Hunter Labrada stresses that there are several minor things that make a significant difference, with a few tips shared by him:

Push your chest toward the pad and keep your shoulders forward but not in a shrugged position.

Keep the body against the pad at a small angle instead of sitting straight up while performing it and it also allows for a more natural arm path.

Keep the arms relatively straight while performing it. Imagine to reach forward and out, in the range of motion.

Do not line up the hands inside the shoulder joint. Avoid doing it. Keep them slightly outside to prevent unnecessary torque on the joints and focus on the goal only.

“There’s existence after bodybuilding. It sincerely is a younger guy’s game. I understand there’re numerous human beings who have sort of proved that inaccurate; however, on the quit of the day, examine my dad. That’s how I want to become. He’s sixty one years vintage, no principal surgeries, all of his joints work nicely, inner fitness is on factor. There’s lifestyles after bodybuilding.”

Conclusion

Hunter Labrada is an experienced bodybuilder who shares informative videos on social media platforms, especially on his YouTube channel, and millions of people are inspired by his workout routine.

