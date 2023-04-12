Hyaluronic acid for acne: Does it work?  

Is hyaluronic acid good for acne? Well, yes. There are several benefits of using hyaluronic acid for acne, and if you're looking for a product that provides moisturization and treats acne-prone skin at the same time, look no further than this magic ingredient.

Hyaluronic acid is best known for its moisture-locking properties, but it can do more than prevent dryness and roughness of the skin. It can prevent signs of aging, reduce pigmentation and also calm eczema-prone skin. So, what can it do for acne and acne scars? Read on to find out.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid for acne-prone skin

Here are some of the top reasons for using hyaluronic acid for acne:

Reduces sebum production

One of the best benefits of hyaluronic acid for acne is reducing sebum production.

Excessive sebum can clog the pores and lead to acne-causing bacteria. Studies suggest that hyaluronic acid can control excess sebum production and also prevent pores from getting clogged, which can prevent future breakouts and also keep oiliness at bay.

Promotes natural moisture

Another great benefit of using hyaluronic acid for acne is its ability to retain natural moisture.

Even if you have acne, it's important to keep the skin properly moisturized. Using hyaluronic acid is one of the best ways to retain the skin’s natural moisture. Hyaluronic acids can combat patchy and dry skin, which can prevent itching and redness around the pimples.

Reduces acne scars

Using hyaluronic acid for acne scars is one of the best ways to get rid of those pesky pimple marks and redness.

Hyaluronic acid has hydrating and soothing properties, which help improve acne marks and reduce inflammation. Studies suggest that continuous use of hyaluronic acid for acne scars can show improvements over time.

Calms the skin

Hyaluronic acid helps in calming inflammation and redness.

The benefits of using hyaluronic acid for acne-prone skin include soothing and calming inflammation.

Acne can lead to inflammation, redness and a burning sensation on the skin, which can cause other serious skin issues. The hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid helps in calming inflammation while also reducing redness.

Improves skin barrier

If your skin barrier is damaged, there are chances it might lead to more acne and other skin problems. As hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and prevents water loss, it can help improve the skin barrier while keeping at bay multiple skin problems.

How can you use hyaluronic acid for acne?

One of the best ways to use hyaluronic acid for acne is to opt for serums. Make sure to apply the serum to a clean face, and add it to your AM and PM skincare routine. Use no more than 2-3 drops of serum, and use your fingers to gently tap the product onto your face.

Once the skin has absorbed hyaluronic acid, follow it up with a good moisturizer and sunscreen.

Can hyaluronic acid cause acne?

Always do a patch test before using any new product on your skin. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Studies suggest that there are chances of people experiencing breakouts and acne after using hyaluronic acid-based serums, creams and other skincare products. However, not every skin and acne type is the same, so it's difficult to say whether or not you can get acne after using hyaluronic acid.

The best thing you can do to ensure whether hyaluronic acid is safe for your skin type to do a patch test. To do so, simply apply a small amount of the product behind or below your ear. Massage the product, and let it sit for at least 24-48 hours.

If you don’t experience any irritation, swelling or redness, go ahead, and use the product on your face. However, if you notice any kind of redness or itching, do not use the product; consult a dermatologist.

Hyaluronic acid for acne is beneficial and offers great results. The key, though, is to choose the right product that’s safe for your skin and acne type.

People with acne-prone skin should avoid serums and creams that contain comedogenic ingredients like coconut oil, squalene, linseed oil, and cocoa butter, as they can clog pores and lead to more acne.

It's best to consult a dermatologist to find out which hyaluronic acid-based products would be safe for you.

