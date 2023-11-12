Hyperosmia or extreme smell sensitivity: Know all about this rare disorder

Do you have extreme smell sensitivity? If yes, it could be hyperosmia – a condition that causes a heightened sense of smell. The problem can occur during specific times or can happen consistently depending on the cause.

Hyperosmia can occur due to several reasons and is associated with a wide number of health conditions including pregnancy and migraine among others. Sometimes, however, it can take place without any exact cause. Continue reading to learn more about it.

Hyperosmia symptoms

Smell sensitivity can lead to extreme discomfort.

People with this condition may experience hypersensitivity to smell, which may cause illness and extreme discomfort.

Odors like that of perfumes, chemicals, scented candles, and detergents can trigger the problem and aggravate the discomfort, though individual triggers may vary from one person to another. In some cases, extreme discomfort can lead to headaches, vomiting, and nausea and may cause anxiety and depression, too.

It is also important to note that people with this rare disorder may also experience certain changes in their taste.

Major causes of hyperosmia

Migraine can cause extreme hyperosmia.

According to medical experts, genetics play a major role in the occurrence of this condition, however, more studies and research are needed to link their condition.

Possible causes may include:

Pregnancy: The hormonal changes during pregnancy can cause a sensitivity to smell, which may all the more get extreme in the first trimester. It may also cause vomiting and nausea, but the problem tends to subside as the pregnancy progresses.

Lyme disease: Studies suggest that it's more likely for people with Lyme disease to get this disorder. The nerve damage in Lyme disease significantly contributes to sensitivity to smell.

Migraine: Migraine headaches can also cause hyperosmia as migraine episodes can trigger sensitivity to smell and lead to discomfort.

Autoimmune disease: Autoimmune diseases like Addison’s disease and lupus can cause this rare disorder and lead to a heightened sense of smell.

Certain medications: Several medications can lead to hypersensitivity to smell, especially prescription medications.

Other causes can include nutritional deficiencies, allergies, diabetes, and neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and more.

Hyperosmia treatment

Medications can treat underlying causes. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Hyperosmia cure basically depends on its cause. In most cases, the best way to get relief is to straightaway avoid smells that trigger it. However, if it's impossible to avoid smells, consulting a doctor is the best way to go. The healthcare provider may prescribe some medications to ease underlying conditions that may lead to this disorder. For example, if you have a migraine, your doctor can suggest some medicines or home remedies to get relief.

If you are experiencing sensitivity to smell after consuming any specific medication, talk to your doctor about your symptoms and get your medications changed, if possible.

In some cases, chewing peppermint gum can also help alleviate your discomfort. If the condition is serious, surgery may be required to get rid of the tumor or polyp in the nose or skull.

Once the underlying cause is identified, your healthcare provider will be able to treat your condition completely. In the meantime, however, you must try to avoid exposure to odors and fragrances that may trigger your problem.