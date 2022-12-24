Before ice baths were the hottest trend in health, they were a proven alternative to more conventional methods of treating inflammation and pain.

Research has shown that taking an ice bath immediately after a workout can speed up recovery for athletes, increase mobility for seniors, and also improve insulin sensitivity for diabetics.

If you’re ready to give ice baths a shot, there are a few things you need to know before you jump in.

What are Ice Baths?

Ice baths, also referred to as cold water immersion or cold hydrotherapy, are a form of cryotherapy — not nearly as extreme. The recommended temperature for an ice bath is 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Health Benefits of Ice Baths

If you’re thinking about giving ice baths a try, you might have some questions about what they are and if they can help you.

The good news is that there are potential benefits of using an ice bath. Most people who use them are athletes or workout enthusiasts. Here are five benefits:

1) Helps With Muscle Recovery

Cold water causes blood vessels to tighten, but when you get out of the water and the vessels rapidly re-open, increasing blood flow to the muscles. That helps flush out metabolic waste products and deliver much-needed oxygen and nutrients. In theory, that should help your body recover after a hard workout.

2) Improves Sleep

According to a study in the Journal of Sleep Research, taking an ice bath before bed can help improve sleep. The cold water triggers a physiological response, including a spike in body temperature and heart rate, which has a positive effect on the central nervous system and can help you sleep better.

3) Boosts Mental Health

Taking cold showers or baths can help relieve stress and anxiety, according to a small study of people with gout. Scientists think that cold exposure triggers a stress response in the body and activates the nervous system. This change can improve mood and help you adapt to stress over time.

4) Prevents Muscle Soreness

Immersing yourself in an ice bath after a hard workout can reduce delayed muscle soreness, according to a recent study. Researchers think that it happens by cooling the muscles and decreasing inflammation.

5) Reduces Inflammation and Swelling

When you plunge into an ice bath after a tough workout, your body temperature will drop. The cold water causes the blood vessels to narrow, which decreases blood flow to the muscles and reduces swelling.

Research shows that ice baths may help with inflammation better than other recovery methods like compression socks.

How Do You Make an Ice Bath?

Ice baths are not commonly prescribed by doctors. The best way to figure out how to make one is to experiment with what feels good for your body.

Here are some ways you can try:

When you want to cool down, run some lukewarm water.

Put the thermometer in the tub, and add ice cubes till the water reaches 50-59°F (10-15°C).

Wearing a T-shirt and shorts is a good idea, as they dry quickly.

Walk into the tub slowly when the water feels comfortable.

Set your alarm so that you don't stay in too long.

Dry off well when you're done — you don't want to catch cold!

If you want to ease into using ice baths, some people recommend lowering the water temperature gradually or starting with the lower body.

How Often Should You Take Ice Baths?

Running an ice bath after a workout can help reduce delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).

Researchers have found that cold-water immersion therapy is most effective up to 24 hours after exercise. Others, though, say that ending every shower with a blast of cold water and moving on to ice baths as needed is the best option.

Side Effects

If you have any health conditions, it's important to talk with your healthcare provider before taking an ice bath. They may suggest other ways based on your symptoms.

If you spend too much time in an ice bath, you can suffer from hypothermia, a condition in which body temperature drops dangerously low. To minimize the risk of cold shock, use a timer, and keep ice baths brief.

Pay attention to your body — you should get out of the bath immediately if you start shivering uncontrollably or notice skin color changing.

Takeaway

Ice baths are trendy and for good reason. They have been shown to be effective in reducing DOMS and discomfort, boosting recovery speed, and even calming the mind.

However, take any health fad with a grain of salt — ice baths aren't proven to provide an instant cure to mental or physical ailments. So, it's important to know the difference.

If you're looking for a way to enhance your athletic recovery post-workout, ice baths can be a great way to help. Just don't expect them to fix anything — they're just one tool in the box of health and fitness.

