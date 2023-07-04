Ice Spice gets compared to girl with Down syndrome, provides befitting response

Hip Hop Music's fastest-rising star, Ice Spice has emerged as one of the biggest artists on the scene.

With her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, she has garnered a large and dedicated fan base. However, as is often the case with fame, not all attention is positive.

A Twitter troll recently posted a split photo of Ice Spice and someone with Down syndrome while also dismissing societal standards of beauty and normalcy.

The "Barbie World" femcee wasted no time firing back at the insensitive comment made about Down syndrome. Instead of exchanging disses, she replied to the troll:

"u thought u ate but my sis cute asf"

Netizens react to tweet in support of Ice Spice

The support for the rap star poured in as fans and followers expressed their admiration for her response. Many took to the comments to rally behind both women and condemn the unnecessary hate.

Twitter sensation @kirawontmis joined in:

"You know you made it when you have people hating for no reason."

The young rap star graciously thanked them for their support, showcasing a remarking crossover between hip-hop and Twitter culture.

Apart from the incident, Ice Spice has been having an incredible year in terms of her music career. She dominated the Billboard Hot 100, boasting not one but two songs in the top ten.

Her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on "Barbie World" and her hit track "Karma" featuring Taylor Swift have catapulted her into chart-topping success.

Notably, this isn't the first time the rap star has achieved such accolades. She previously secured multiple top ten hits with songs like Princess Diana (featuring Nicki Minaj on the remix) and Boy's a Liar, Pt.2 with PinkPanthreas. This rapid rise to fame speaks volumes about her undeniable talent and star power.

She also recently announced her upcoming tour with Doja Cat and Doechii. Despite facing criticism and online trolls, Ice Spice remains focused on producing her music and staying on top of the hip-hop industry.

