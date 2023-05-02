The Beautiful Mind: Understanding and Supporting People with Down Syndrome

People with Down syndrome were not anticipated to live a long life or attend a regular school many years ago. They weren't supposed to get married or have a career either. However, this is no longer the case because of developments in societal attitudes, medicine, and community services.

A genetic disorder called Down syndrome affects about 1 in 700 babies in the United States. A second copy of chromosome 21 is present in individuals with Down syndrome, which can result in a variety of cognitive and physical impairments. However, people with Down syndrome can lead happy and rewarding lives if they receive support, advocacy, and understanding.

What is Down Syndrome?

A second copy of chromosome 21 results in Down syndrome, a genetic disorder. This additional genetic material can have an impact on how the body and brain grow, resulting in intellectual limitations, developmental delays, and physical characteristics like a flat facial profile, small head and ears, and a single crease across the palm of their hands.

Even though those with Down syndrome have some physical similarities, each individual is unique and has their own skills, talents, and personality traits.

With right care, those with Down syndrome can achieve a lot. (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan Anderson)

Average Life of People with Down Syndrome

The life expectancy and quality of life for people with Down syndrome have significantly improved as a result of developments in healthcare and medical interventions.

A person with Down syndrome can now expect to live for over 60 years on average, up from about 25 in the 1980s. Those with Down syndrome are capable of leading fulfilling lives with the right medical attention, education, and support.

Understanding and Supporting People with Down Syndrome

It is crucial to understand and support those who have Down syndrome in a way that fosters their independence, dignity, and general well-being because they have special needs and capacities. Here are some suggestions for helping people with Down syndrome:

1) Focus on their abilities

People with Down syndrome have a wide range of talents and abilities. Therefore, it's important to place more emphasis on their potential and strengths than their limitations.

Let us all support everyone around us. (Image via Pexels/ Cliff Booth)

2) Encourage independence

With the correct assistance and motivation, people with Down syndrome may learn and achieve a lot. Encourage them to take on new tasks and acquire abilities that will help them become independent and self-sufficient.

3) Offer socialization opportunities

For those with Down syndrome, socialization is a crucial part of life. Give them a chance to socialize with their peers and engage in activities that strengthen their sense of community and belonging.

4) Promote inclusion

Individuals with Down syndrome have the right to participate fully in all facets of society, including the workplace, the educational system, and civic activities. Promote your inclusion and your support for laws and initiatives that advance equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Socialization is a crucial part for those with Down Syndrome. (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan Anderson)

What are the Chances of Being Born with Down Syndrome?

As the mother gets older, her chances of having a child with Down syndrome rise. A woman who becomes pregnant at the age of 25 has a one in 1,250 chance of giving birth to a child with Down syndrome, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.

However, when a woman conceives at age 40, the likelihood rises to roughly 1 in 100. The majority of newborns with Down syndrome are born to women under the age of 35, despite the fact that the risk rises with age, simply because younger women give birth to more children overall.

People are now becoming more and more aware of Down syndrome, and very recently a Barbie with Down syndrome was launched as well.

It is crucial to understand and support those with Down syndrome to help them lead happy, satisfying lives and make substantial contributions to their communities with the correct support. Let's honor their lovely minds and the special contributions they make to the world.

Poll : 0 votes