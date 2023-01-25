Ideal Weight Chart: How to Find Your Body Mass Index

An ideal weight chart helps in answering the frequently asked question - how much should you weigh? We all experience weight problems at some point in our lives. It's crucial to understand what your optimum weight should be, regardless of whether you're underweight or overweight.

A healthy weight might vary widely depending on a number of various circumstances, so keep that in mind while determining your optimum weight. Age, gender, height, physical condition, skeletal makeup, body fat percentage, and muscle mass are all significant factors that must not be overlooked. Your optimal weight is influenced by each of them in different ways.

What is Meant by Ideal Weight Chart

An ideal weight chart is used to correlate the two main factors that affect your health - your height and weight. As a result, it undoubtedly establishes the parameters by which you may judge if your height and weight are in balance and reflect your overall health.

An ideal weight chart is used to correlate the two main factors that affect your health: your height and weight. (Image via Pexels/ Oleksandr Pidvalnyi)

Your body mass index is used to calculate how much overall fat you have. It is merely a rough guide to what weight is optimum for your health. You can determine your BMI using this formula:

Weight in pounds = 5 x BMI + (BMI divided by 5) x (Height in inches minus 60)

Here’s how BMI helps you determine your healthy weight range:

Adults with a healthy BMI fall between 20 and 25.

You can establish a healthy weight range once you have calculated your BMI.

If your BMI is under 18.5 - you are likely to be underweight and malnourished.

18.5 to 24.9 is a healthy weight range.

25.0 to 29.9 - Overweight.

Over 30 - Obese.

This way, you can extract three states from the ideal weight chart.

Healthy weight: This indicates that your ratio is within the acceptable limit.

Underweight: You are underweight if you fall below the chart's recommended weight range. To determine the cause and treatment for it, you must seek professional medical assistance.

Overweight: You are overweight if you weigh more than the chart's recommended weight range. This indicates that you need to lose weight and take preventative steps because you are at risk for a number of ailments.

How to Manage Ideal Weight?

Before getting to know the ways to manage your weight, let’s have a look at the ideal weight for men and women:

Ideal weight in men:

Ideal body weight (in kilograms) = 52kg + 1.9kg for every inch over 5 feet

Ideal weight in women:

Ideal body weight (in kilograms) = 49kg + 1.7kg for every inch over 5 feet

Although looking at the ideal weight chart can give some broad indications of what individuals typically weigh, these figures are not intended to represent a healthy weight for any individual.

Ideal weight chart can give some broad indications of what individuals typically weigh. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

Retaining a healthy weight entails a lower chance of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses. You can extend your life by controlling your weight. To get to a healthy weight for you, try the measures listed below:

1) Reduce stress

If you tend to have healthy eating habits, an active lifestyle, and decent sleep, you'll notice a reduction in stress. Additionally, giving up alcohol, coffee, and smoking will make you feel much more at ease.

2) Stay active

Maintain a daily program of physical activity that works with your schedule to keep you healthy and energized throughout the day. Additionally, it's important to be active and balance your calorie intake and burn.

3) Take proper rest

Remember the adage's definition of a sound mind, which calls for going to bed and rising early. First off, this maintains the biological clock in harmony, and secondly, it regulates the body's hormone secretion.

Exercise regularly to keep your body and mind healthy. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

For instance, stress alters your body's hormonal balance and causes you to gain extra pounds. Therefore, the body needs adequate rest and good sleep, in order to handle all the demanding activities.

Using your height and weight as a starting point, the ideal weight chart calculates your body weight. Despite the fact that your BMI does not exactly "measure" your body fat percentage, it is a useful tool to determine a healthy body weight for your height. It is the most used diagnostic sign to determine a person's ideal weight based on their height because of its simplicity in measuring and calculation.

