The benefits of butter are numerous. Although it is fatty and has been blamed for weight gain and other health issues, it can be considered healthy, as long as it’s eaten in moderation. So, if you think butter is unhealthy, think again and read on to find out some of the most impressive health benefits of butter.

Butter is basically a dairy product that is created from fats and proteins found in cream and milk. It contains 80% of residual milk solids or fat whey and 20% water. While it is mostly made from cow's milk, sheep, buffalo, goat, and yak’s milk can also be used to churn butter. It has a very rich and creamy flavor and is commonly used as a spread and for baking and cooking as well.

Nutritional profile

1 tablespoon of salted butter consists of the following:

Calories – 102

Water – 16%

Cholesterol – 30.5 mg

Total fat- 11.52 grams

-saturated fat – 7.29 grams

-polyunsaturated fat – 0.43 grams

-monosaturated fat – 2.99 grams

Potassium- 3.4 mg

Sodium – 1.6 mg

Protein – 0.12 grams

Sugar – 0.01 grams

Carbs – 0.01 grams

Butter is also a source of certain essential vitamins and minerals. These include calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, and vitamin K2.

Butter contains several nutrients and is commonly used as a spread or in baking. (Photo via Pexels/Markus Spiske)

What are the health benefits of butter?

There are plenty of benefits to butter, and some of the major ones include the following:

Reduces risk of cancer

Butter has beta-carotene, which is linked to lowering the risk of cancers such as prostate cancer and lung cancer. Beta carotene is an important compound that the human body converts into vitamin A.

Improves gastrointestinal function

Improving gut health is also among the most potent benefits of butter. Butter contains glycosphingolipids, a particular type of lipid that helps protect the functioning of intestinal cells and further promotes strong and clean digestion. Consumption of butter helps promote easy stools, prevents gastrointestinal tract infections, and also reduces your chances of irregular bowel syndrome (IBS).

Butter prevents gut problems. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Promotes eye health

Promoting eye health is also one of the best benefits of butter. The beta-carotene in butter helps prevent vision loss and also protects your eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Boosts immune function

The health benefits of butter include enhancing immune function. Unsaturated fats and antioxidants found in butter are beneficial for eliminating harmful chemicals from the body. They also work as antifungal and antimicrobial agents and help destroy the production of harmful microbes in our bodies.

Prevents the symptoms of STDs

The lauric acid present in butter helps prevent symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including genital warts and HIV/AIDS.

Helps strengthen the bones

The potential benefits of butter also include strengthening the bones and promoting bone development. Butter is loaded with vitamin D, which is an important nutrient for bone health. Plus, it contains calcium, which is another very important nutrient for the proper development of bones. Calcium prevents osteoporosis and other bone diseases that make the bone fragile and weak.

Butter promotes bone health. (Photo via Pexels/Savvas Stavrinos)

Potential risks

While there are many benefits to butter, you must not forget that it is high in calories and saturated fat.

If eaten in moderation, butter has a few adverse effects, but excessive consumption, on the other hand, might lead to weight gain and heart disease in the future. Also, butter should be avoided if you already have an ongoing heart disease or are planning to start a calorie deficit diet.

