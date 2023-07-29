Innie or Outie? Understanding the Different Types of Belly Buttons

It is quite intriguing to discuss the types of belly buttons as they exhibit diverse types with unique characteristics. Understanding them is crucial for the medical identification of potential issues, fostering body confidence, and appreciating human diversity.

Diverse belly button aesthetics may evoke self-consciousness, but knowing the natural variations promotes body positivity. Recognizing different types aids in the early detection of health concerns.

Just as no two individuals are entirely alike, belly buttons showcase the uniqueness of human anatomy, highlighting the marvels of nature's design. Embracing these variations celebrates the marvels of human anatomy, highlighting the beauty in our differences.

Types of belly buttons: Understanding the anatomy

Belly button (Image via Getty Images)

Before delving into the different types of belly buttons, it is essential to understand their anatomy. The belly button is essentially a scar formed after the umbilical cord is severed at birth. It marks the point where the cord connects the developing fetus to the placenta in the mother's womb. This unassuming dimple serves as a reminder of our entry into the world.

Types of belly buttons

#1 Innie belly button

Innie belly button (Image via Getty Images)

The most prevalent type of belly button is the "innie." As the name suggests, the navel appears like an inward depression on the abdominal wall. The innie belly button forms when the scar tissue adheres closely to the underlying muscles, creating a concave shape. Approximately 90 percent of the population has this type of belly button.

#2 Outie belly button

Outie belly button (Image via Getty Images)

Contrary to the innie, the "outie" belly button protrudes outward from the abdomen. This occurs when the scar tissue does not adhere tightly to the underlying muscles, causing it to protrude. While less common than the innie, the outie belly button is still a recognizable feature.

#3 Vertical belly button

Vertical belly button (Image via Getty Images)

The vertical belly button is a less-known type but equally intriguing. It appears as a small, vertical line in the center of the abdomen, forming a distinctive and unique look. Individuals with this type of belly button often possess a captivating and rare feature.

#4 T-shaped belly button

T-shaped belly button (Image via Getty Images)

Combining elements of both the innie and the vertical belly button, the T-shaped belly button resembles the letter "T." This type is relatively uncommon, but its distinctive shape sets it apart from the rest.

#5 Horizontal belly button

Horizontal belly button (Image via Getty Images)

In some cases, the belly button can stretch horizontally across the abdomen. This unique variation can occur due to the way the scar tissue forms during the healing process, leading to a captivating horizontal appearance.

Rare types of belly buttons

The belly button-less condition: Although rare, some individuals are born without a visible belly button. This condition can result from various factors during fetal development and can raise intriguing questions about the navel's significance.

Umbilical hernia (Image via Getty Images)

The umbilical hernia: An umbilical hernia is a condition where part of the intestine or abdominal tissue protrudes through the abdominal wall near the belly button. It can lead to changes in the appearance of the belly button and may require medical attention.

Supernumerary belly button: Perhaps the most extraordinary of these variants is the supernumerary belly button, an exceedingly uncommon condition where individuals exhibit multiple navel formations. This intriguing phenomenon stems from aberrations during the umbilical cord's developmental process.

Recessed belly button: The recessed belly button merits consideration; a discernible indentation or concave contour that diverges from the typical convex appearance. While uncommon, instances of the recessed belly button have been reported.

Pregnancy (Image via Getty Images)

Belly button variations in pregnancy: During pregnancy, a woman's belly button may undergo changes due to the expanding abdomen. Some women may notice their innie belly buttons turning into outies temporarily during this period.