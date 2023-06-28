How Applying Oil to Your Navel Can Be the Answer to All Your Health Problems

Applying oil on your navel is one of the most effective home remedies for many health problems. The navel has always been considered as a potent source of energy because of its location, which is the center of the body. It is said that all the life energies flow through it, and hence, if you have any problem in any part or organ in your body, then applying oil to your navel can help get rid of health issues.

Benefits of Coconut Oil on Navel For Your Health

1) Detoxification

Oiling your navel helps detoxify the body by removing impurities. When you apply coconut oil to your navel, it is absorbed quickly, providing nourishment and promoting radiant skin. The use of therapeutic oil, such as nem, tea tree, lemon, grapeseed, and almond oils, can assist in eliminating toxins and promoting overall wellness.

It detoxifies your body (Image via Unsplash / Tijana Dmdarski)

2) Contains antifungal properties

Coconut oil packs natural antifungal properties that can help reduce the risk of infections in your belly button, providing a healthy and safe environment.

3) Reduces inflammation

Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can support the healing process of inflamed skin. Applying it to the navel can help reduce redness swelling, and pain in the area.

It improves your skin texture (Image via Unsplash / Jernej Graj)

4) Purification

The skin on the belly button is delicate and requires special care to keep it healthy. Oiling your belly button can help remove dirt and toxins, promoting clearer skin. Oiling with therapeutic oil such as coconut oil can help promote healthy skin.

It can be a part of your lip care routine (Image via Unsplash / Melissa Di Rocco)

5) Lip care

Surprisingly, coconut oil to your navel can help prevent chapped lips. This is because the oil is absorbed quickly and nourishes the body from within.

6) Soothing menstrual cramps

Navel oiling may help soothe menstrual cramps. In fact, many believe that applying coconut oil on your belly button can help reduce pain and discomfort during your period.

7) Relaxation

Navel oiling can also help create a sense of relaxation and calmness. Oiling it at night before going to bed can help you feel more relaxed and refreshed in the morning.

What Does Olive Oil on Navel Do?

Olive oil, extracted from the fruit of olive trees, is mostly known for its culinary benefits. However, when applied to the navel, it can benefit overall wellness in several ways.

Olive oil for Navel (Image via Unsplash / John Cameron)

Olive oil has a high concentration of monosaturated fatty acids and antioxidants that help improve the digestive system and prevent constipation. This oil also reduces the occurrence of skin rashes and provides a cooling sensation to the belly button, which is helpful during hot summers.

Castor Oil on Navel: Is it a Safe Bet?

Castor oil is an age-old cure for several ailments, including constipation, acne, and hair growth. It is also widely used for oiling the belly button. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, which is anti-inflammatory and helps reduces any sort of internal inflammation in the abdomen when applied topically.

Use castor oil for navel (Image via Unsplash / Kelly Sikkema)

When applied to the navel, castor oil also helps in reducing menstrual cramps, promotes hormone regulation, and stimulates your lymphatic system which can help detoxify your body. However, a word of caution is necessary here--pregnant women should avoid castor oil application as it induces labor.

While each of these oils has specific health benefits, it is important to note that the effects may differ from one individual to another. Always consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any alternative treatments into your routine. By utilizing the oils best suited for your condition, you can harness their incredible benefits for your overall health and well-being.

