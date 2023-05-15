4 surprising benefits of castor oil packs

There are numerous benefits of castor oil packs. They help provide relief for many health conditions, like congestion in the GI tract, liver issues, constipation and skin disorders, but do you know what is a castor oil pack?

Read on to learn more about this effective therapy and the reasons why it's being used by holistic health practitioners and functional practitioners for ages.

What is a castor oil pack?

A castor oil pack is an amazing therapy that involves soaking a piece of wool or cloth in castor oil and applying it to the affected area to allow absorption and deep penetration of the oil. The cloth used must be cotton or any other material that can soak up the oil really well.

Castor oil packs can be easily used as an effective home remedy to improve certain health conditions such as digestive issues, skin problems, lymphatic drainage issues, and more.

Castor oil packs can be used to ease several health conditions. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Benefits of castor oil packs

While the benefits of castor oil packs include relieving internal issues by applying it externally, it is important to note that all the claims are anecdotal and there’s little or no research to support the benefits of castor oil packs for internal problems.

Here are some possible benefits of castor oil packs:

Benefits of castor oil packs on abdomen

Castor oil when taken by mouth works as a laxative to improve bowel movements and empty the stomach. Similarly, applying castor oil packs externally is said to help cure constipation and relieve discomfort.

A small study performed on older adults suggests that using castor oil packs on the abdomen helps in easily passing the stools and also reduces other uncomfortable symptoms of constipation. Though the use of castor oil packs didn’t show any changes in the number of bowel movements throughout the day.

Castor oil packs help with constipation. (Photo via Instagram/castorvida_)

Benefits of castor oil packs for liver

The benefits of castor oil packs also include detoxifying the liver and supporting its optimal functions. Using a castor oil pack on the stomach over the area of the liver may help cleanse the body and move particles (bile) for further processes.

Traditional medicine practitioners believe that castor oil packs can improve the detoxification of the liver and also restore hormonal balance in the body. It may reduce inflammation in the liver and overall promote healthy functioning of the liver. These benefits are all due to ricinoleic acid – a compound found in castor beans, known for its properties to help the body eliminate excess toxins. While a few studies back up this claim, more research is needed to confirm the use of castor oil packs to keep the liver healthy.

Benefits of castor oil packs on the skin

Castor oil packs can also be used to cure various skin problems. The ricinoleic acid in castor oil contains analgesic properties that is said to be beneficial on sunburns, allergic rashes, bug bites, and more.

Moreover, the anti-inflammatory properties of castor oil can also reduce skin puffiness, itching, and redness and provide moisturizing effects to lock in the skin’s moisture. If you have dry, chapped lips and skin, using castor oil packs a few times a week can be really useful.

Castor oil packs can be beneficial for skin health. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Benefits of castor oil packs on joints

Castor oil packs when used on joints can reduce rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis pain that commonly occurs in the fingers, waist, wrists, and knees. Inflammation can cause swelling and pain in these conditions, however, using warmed castor oil packs may help reduce pain and also drain away fluids that may lead to more swelling and inflammation.

Although there is no research that suggest the use of castor oil pack is useful for joints, it is believed that ricinoleic acid may potentially work on inflammation and help ease the pain for many types of joint and bone conditions, including arthritis.

Side effects and precautions

While the benefits of castor oil packs are numerous, some people may be allergic to them, which means you need to be very careful and watch out for side effects and reactions. If you’ve never used castor oil before, the best way to make sure it doesn’t react on your skin is to do a patch test. Just rub a few drops of castor oil on your elbow and leave it on for at least 24 hours.

If you see any rashes or redness, do not use castor oil packs on your skin, however, if there is no reaction, it is likely safe for your use.

Do not use castor oil packs if you are pregnant or breastfeeding as the oil can affect your baby. Also, do not use them on open wounds or irritated skin as it can lead to infection.

