Insanity Workout: What Is It, How Safe Is It, and Does It Work?

If you’re looking for a workout that will kick your butt and make you sweat, the Insanity Workout is for you.

It’s one of the toughest workouts and has been around since it first debuted a couple of years ago. While there are many workouts that can help burn fat and build muscle, this programme stands out because of its intense nature and high level of difficulty.

In this article, we will look at what insanity exercises are, how safe it is, what types of exercises are used during insanity workout sessions, and more.

What is the Insanity Workout?

The Insanity workout is a fitness programme designed by Shaun T, the same guy who created the popular T25 workout. It’s an intense 60-day programme that combines bodyweight exercises and high intensity interval training (HIIT).

The programme was first released in 2009 and comes with ten DVDs that you can use to complete your workouts at home. During each of these sessions, you will be working out for one hour straight as you alternate between strength training and cardio intervals.

The goal is to push yourself until exhaustion so that you can burn more fat than ever before.

What's the difference between Insanity and p90x?

Includes resistance band workout. (Image via Unsplash / Geert Pieters)

Insanity is a high intensity cardio and strength training programme. Much like p90x, it's a 90-day workout that includes resistance bands and bodyweight exercises to help you achieve your goals. However, insanity is different from p90x in two main ways:

Insanity focuses on cardio and strength training, whereas p90x focuses more on muscle building.

Insanity has an intense calendar with shorter workouts (a 5-minute warmup followed by 30 minutes of the main workout), whereas p90x typically has longer sessions split into three sections: warmup/cool down (5 minutes), resistance phase (35 minutes), cardiovascular phase (30 minutes).

How does an insanity workout look?

This is a 60-day programme that requires you to do cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises.

The workouts are designed to be done in the order specified and require 90 days of your time. Each day has a different combination of exercises, so you won't get bored by doing the same routine over and over again.

Insanity exercises

The Insanity exercise is a high intensity interval training programme that uses a circuit format to get you in shape. The exercises are done at a very high intensity, without rest between sets and in the same order each time.

It consists of three phases:

Phase 1 - Cardio Power and Resistance Training (P90X)

Phase 2 - Upper & Lower Focus (P90X2)

Phase 3 - Max Interval Training (Insanity)

How to prepare for an insanity workout?

Keep yourself nourished and hydrated. (Image via Unsplash/Corey Young)

To get ready for Insanity, you will have to make some changes in your lifestyle. It's important to eat right and drink plenty of water. You should also do some cardio work before the workout (running, swimming, biking), as well as stretching exercises.

When it comes to nutrition and hydration, there are two things that really matter: having enough protein and drinking enough fluids. Protein shakes or bars can be helpful when you're on the go (and they taste great!).

Why Do People Like Insanity Workouts?

Can be done at home (Image via Pexels/Julia Larson)

The Insanity exercise is not for everyone. It's a tough workout that requires a lot of commitment, but it's also an incredibly effective way to get fit and lose weight.

The Insanity Workout can be done at home, which makes it very convenient. Also, as you don't need any equipment or special clothing with this workout programme, you can do the exercises anywhere you wish to.

Moreover, the Insanity Workout offers a great variety in terms of exercise types and training methods, so there's always something new to try out.

The Insanity program is a great way to get fit. It requires a lot of time and effort, but the results can be well worth it.

It's important to follow all instructions provided in your Insanity workout schedule and consult with a physician before beginning any exercise programme, as there may be certain health conditions that make doing high intensity workouts dangerous.

The best way to prepare for an intense exercise routine like the Insanity workout is by slowly building up your fitness level and increasing your cardiovascular endurance over time through moderate exercises like jogging, swimming, or brisk walking 3–4 times per week.

