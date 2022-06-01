What Is Iris Kyle’s Workout Regime That Makes Her a Bodybuilding Legend?

Iris Kyle is a popular figure in the world of bodybuilding. Hailing from Michigan, Kyle has won several Heavyweight and IFBB titles over the years, including Ms. Olympia and Ms. International. In fact, she is ranked the top bodybuilder in IFBB Pro Women's Bodybuilding.

Iris Kyle was an athlete throughout most of her school life, competing in various sports and activities. She was best known for her performance in basketball. Kyle attended Alcorn State University in Mississippi on a basketball scholarship.

After moving to California, she discovered her love for bodybuilding and won her first amateur title at the age of 20. Her poster-on-the-wall inspiration was eight-time Ms. Olympia champion, Lenda Murray. After winning her first amateur contest at Long Beach, she was taken under the mentorship of professional bodybuilder Patrick Lynn.

At 23, she earned her IFBB Pro title at the 1998 NPC USA Championship. From then on, she has been unstoppable. While she did face many losses and rejections during her career, she still emerged victorious in several Ms. Olympia and Ms. International competitions despite the setbacks. She earned 1st place in these titles consecutively for years, which makes her one of the most legendary bodybuilders out there.

Iris Kyle's workout regimen

So what keeps Kyle in such great shape, on and off the stage? Of course, bodybuilding is no easy sport. Kyle claims to eat lots of chicken and turkey, keeping it clean with cheat meals very rarely. She also makes sure to consume her vitamins and protein supplements.

Aside from the nutrition, there are definitely many reps of heavy lifting involved.

While Iris Kyle has been on the low about the details of her training for years now, sources claim she works out four to five days a week, as it is best for her to maintain balance and give herself enough rest.

Her weekly training split looks something like this:

Monday: Legs

Tuesday: Chest & Calves

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: Back

Friday: Delta & Calves

Saturday: Arms

Sunday: Rest

As you can tell, Kyle makes sure to give her body the rest and recovery it needs, especially with regular heavy lifting. Sure, all that protein helps speed up muscle recovery, but let's not forget that rest is the biggest contributing factor to muscle recovery. Nobody understands that better than Iris Kyle herself.

While bodybuilding is definitely intimidating and a challenge, you can't stop yourself from doing what you're passionate about. Iris Kyle is a live example of the places determination, hard work, and discipline can take you. Who would've thought that a former academic basketball star with a business major would win title after title in women's bodybuilding competitions? Kyle's story is an inspiring one, and she continues to be the drive for numerous aspiring female bodybuilders.

So, if you're looking to get into bodybuilding, it's never too late to start. Be sure to place yourself in the mentorship of a pro who can show you the ropes with routines and nutrition. Not an easy journey, but worth the effort!

