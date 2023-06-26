Intense Exercise and Stroke Risk: Addressing the Surprising Findings of a Recent Study

According to a study, if they do intense exercise, millions of Americans could suffer a stroke. It implies that up to 16.5 million Americans might want to moderate their exercise intensity.

Researchers discovered that those with carotid artery stenosis, which affects an estimated 5% of the population, are susceptible to abrupt clots in the brain during routine activities like brisk walking, swimming, or even Zumba.

According to the research team that conducted the study, intense exercise may cause plaque in the major arteries to become loose, which may then move to the brain and restrict a blood vessel, resulting in a stroke.

What Does the Study Say About Intense Exercise?

The ground-breaking study was carried out using a computer simulation of the carotid artery and was published in the journal Physics of Fluids. Three separate carotid arteries were modeled, one of which was healthy, another which had a "mild" 30% obstruction, and the third which had a "severe" 50% blockage.

Then, various heart rates associated with varying intensities of physical activity were applied to each model.

The simulation showed that the badly blocked area was under more stress, raising the possibility of a rupture and the consequent release of plaque into the bloodstream. If a blood vessel in the brain is blocked by this loose plaque, a stroke may result.

According to the researchers, while intense exercise can enhance cardiac efficiency in healthy people, it may have serious negative effects on patients who have major artery blockages, especially when heart rates are high as a result of intense exercise.

Risk Factors of Stroke

A critical medical disease known as a stroke happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, either by a blockage or a hemorrhage. There are a number of risk factors that can increase a person's chance of having a stroke. Some typical stroke risk factors are listed below:

High blood pressure: The biggest risk factor for stroke is hypertension or high blood pressure. Over time, it can harm blood arteries, raising the chance of blockages or ruptures that cause strokes.

Smoking: Smoking cigarettes raises the risk of having a stroke. The compounds in cigarettes can lead to blood clot development, blood pressure elevation, and blood vessel damage.

High cholesterol: High cholesterol levels can cause fatty deposits to accumulate in blood arteries, which can restrict them and increase the risk of stroke.

Obesity and lack of exercise: Other stroke risk factors including high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can be exacerbated by obesity and a sedentary lifestyle.

How to Prevent a Stroke

Adopting a healthy lifestyle and controlling risk factors are necessary for stroke prevention. The following basic actions can help you lower your risk of stroke:

Control blood pressure: If necessary, take medication to keep your blood pressure within a healthy range (usually less than 120/80 mmHg). Regularly check your blood pressure, and abide by any advice given to you by your doctor.

Balanced diet: Eat a balanced diet that is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to maintain a healthy diet. Reduce your intake of sodium, added sweets, and saturated and trans fats. If you want to lower your risk of stroke, think about adopting a diet like the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) or Mediterranean diet.

Don't smoke: If you smoke, give it up. Smoking harms blood arteries, increases blood pressure, and raises the chance of having a stroke. To help you stop smoking, look for assistance from medical professionals, programs, or support groups.

Limit your alcohol intake: If you prefer to drink, do so sparingly. This includes restricting alcohol consumption to no more than two standard drinks for males and one standard drink for women each day. Drinking too much alcohol elevates blood pressure and increases the chance of having a stroke.

The latest study encourages a nuanced discussion about the optimal strategies for promoting health and lifespan by adding yet another layer of complexity to the balance between the advantages of intense exercise and the possible hazards for some people.

