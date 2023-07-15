Intensive exercise found to slow Parkinson's disease progression: A promising non-drug approach

Parkinson's disease, a common neurodegenerative condition with a global impact, is typically managed through drug therapies aimed at alleviating symptoms.

However, emerging research conducted by neuroscientists from the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University, Rome Campus, and the A. Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation presents an intriguing possibility: intensive exercise as a potential non-pharmaceutical approach to slowing advancement of the disease.

Understanding the mechanism

In their publication in the prestigious journal Science Advances, the study conducted by Professor Paolo Calabresi and his research team found a groundbreaking mechanism.

Intensive exercise, when performed during the early stages of Parkinson's disease, initiates a series of enduring positive effects on movement control. The key finding of the study is that intensive exercise stimulates the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

That's crucial growth factor known for its association with brain plasticity and survival of neurons.

Positive effects of exercise

The findings about impact of exercise on Parkinson's disease is significant. (Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

The researchers conducted a four-week treadmill training program using an animal model of early-stage Parkinson's to investigate the impact of exercise on the brain.

Their findings highlighted the significant role of BDNF in mediating the positive effects of exercise. Notably, they observed a decrease in the propagation of pathological alpha-synuclein aggregates, which are prevalent in neuronal dysfunction in Parkinson's disease.

The neuroprotective effects of physical activity were found to be linked to the preservation of dopamine-releasing neurons and restoration of dopamine-dependent plasticity in the striatum, a critical brain region involved in motor control.

These results provide valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms through which exercise exerts its benefits in Parkinson's disease.

Exercises for Parkinson's disease

While further research is necessary to apply these findings clinically, incorporating specific exercises into a patient's routine may have benefits. Here are some exercises showing promise in managing Parkinson's disease:

Aerobic exercise: Engaging in activities like brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing can improve cardiovascular fitness, enhance overall mobility and boost mood.

Strength training: Incorporating resistance exercises using weights, resistance bands or bodyweight can help maintain muscle strength and improve balance and stability.

Flexibility and stretching: Gentle stretching exercises can increase flexibility, reduce muscle stiffness and improve range of motion.

Balance and coordination exercises: Activities like tai chi, yoga or balance training exercises can enhance balance, stability and coordination.

Dual-task training: Performing cognitive tasks simultaneously with motor activities, like walking while counting or carrying out simple mental calculations, may improve multitasking abilities.

The discovery of beneficial outcomes resulting from intensive exercise brings hope for enhanced disease management and potential to modify progression of the condition (Victor Freitas/Pexels)

The research from the Catholic University, Rome Campus, and A. Gemelli IRCCS Polyclinic Foundation paves the way for non-drug treatments for Parkinson's.

The identification of a novel mechanism and the understanding of exercise's positive effects on brain plasticity could lead to the discovery of therapeutic targets and functional markers for future interventions. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating the potential of intensive exercise to monitor disease progression and slow its advancement in early-stage patients.

While Parkinson's disease presents significant challenges, the discovery of positive effects of intensive exercise offers hope for improved management and potential disease modification.

Integrating exercise into treatment plans may help preserve motor control, enhance cognitive function and improve overall quality of life for individuals with Parkinson's.

While exercise alone may not replace drug therapies, it can complement existing treatments and open doors for new non-drug approaches in Parkinson's disease care.