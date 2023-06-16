Intermittent fasting shows promise in assisting individuals with pre-diabetes and obesity to regulate blood sugar level, indicates study

A recent study focused on the effects of early time-restricted feeding (eTRF), a form of intermittent fasting where participants consume their meals within a six to eight-hour window in the day.

This research presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, ENDO 2023, suggests that eating earlier in the day can be beneficial for individuals with pre-diabetes and obesity in managing their blood sugar level.

The study

The study aimed to determine whether the improved cardiometabolic health and blood sugar level observed in previous intermittent fasting studies were a result of weight loss or the fasting itself.

Ten participants with pre-diabetes and obesity were involved in the research, with half of them following the eTRF diet and consuming 80% of their calories before 1 pm.

The remaining participants followed a conventional eating pattern, consuming 50% of their calories after 4 pm. The participants then switched diets for the second week of the study.

Findings and benefits of eTRF

Researchers ensured a controlled calorie intake throughout the study period. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

To prevent weight changes from influencing the results, the researchers provided the participants with food.

The findings revealed that even after just one week, eTRF appeared to stabilize blood glucose level and reduce the time that blood glucose remained above the desired range, irrespective of weight loss.

Intermittent fasting and diabetes: Who can benefit?

Dr. Joanne Bruno, an endocrinology fellow at NYU Langone Health and the lead researcher, highlighted the potential benefits of eTRF as a strategy for individuals with pre-diabetes or obesity to maintain normal blood sugar level and prevent progression to type 2 diabetes.

Nevertheless, the research team stressed the importance of conducting additional studies to comprehensively comprehend the benefits of eTRF.

It's important to note that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. It was previously reported that individuals under the age of 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women, those with a history of eating disorders, individuals over the age of 65, and people with type 2 diabetes should avoid intermittent fasting.

Furthermore, individuals who aim to gain or maintain muscle should also refrain from this eating pattern. It's crucial for anyone considering intermittent fasting to consult with their healthcare provider before starting such a regimen.

Recommendations and expert insights

Intermittent fasting is not for eveyone. (Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels)

David Clayton, a nutrition and exercise physiology lecturer at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, who was not involved in the study, explained that the body is more inclined to use glucose as a fuel source earlier in the day.

As a result, consuming a substantial breakfast and smaller meals throughout the rest of the day or fasting in the evening, can be beneficial. Research has shown that regularly skipping breakfast is associated with a higher body mass index (BMI).

Clayton added that backloading all calories to the evening may put the body under increased stress to utilize glucose, which can contribute to development of type 2 diabetes over time.

While eating earlier in the day is a practice most individuals can adopt for improved health, those with obesity or pre-diabetes may derive the greatest benefits from this type of fasting.

Clayton said that even for individuals who cannot fast in the evening, consuming fewer carbohydrates during the dinner meal can be beneficial, particularly for families who eat together.

The recent research presented at ENDO 2023 sheds light on the potential benefits of early time-restricted feeding (eTRF) for individuals with pre-diabetes and obesity.

By consuming their meals within a limited window in the day, participants experienced more stable blood sugar level, independent of weight loss. However, intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone, so it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before adopting such a dietary pattern.

Incorporating strategies like eating breakfast and consuming smaller meals throughout the day or reducing carbohydrate intake during dinner may also contribute to better blood sugar control.

Further research is necessary to fully explore the benefits and long-term effects of intermittent fasting in managing diabetes and related conditions.

Poll : 0 votes