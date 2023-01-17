Interval Training - A Quicker Way To Get In Shape

Interval training, also known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), is a type of exercise that alternates periods of intense activity with periods of rest or low-intensity activity. The goal of interval training is to push the body to its limits during intense periods, resulting in a quicker way to get in shape than traditional steady-state cardio.

What is Interval Training?

Interval training is a form of cardiovascular exercise that alternates between high-intensity and low-intensity or rest periods. This training improves cardiovascular fitness and endurance, increases muscle mass, and promotes weight loss.

The high-intensity periods of interval training are typically done at 80-90% of an individual's maximum heart rate, while the low-intensity or rest periods are done at 40-50% of their maximum heart rate.

Interval training is a form of cardiovascular exercise where you work in short, explosive bursts (Image via unsplash/Gabin Vallet)

Features of Interval Training

Interval training is characterized by high-intensity periods, typically at 80-90% of an individual's maximum heart rate. These periods of intense activity are typically followed by rest or low-intensity activity, which are done at 40-50% of an individual's maximum heart rate.

The duration of each interval can vary, but they typically last between 30 seconds and two minutes. The number of intervals and the length of the rest period between intervals can also vary depending on the individual's fitness level and goals.

Interval training raises your heart rate immensely, which can help you burn more calories (Image via unsplash/Gabin Vallet)

Examples of Interval Training: Try These High-Intensity Workouts

Interval training can be done using a variety of activities, including running, cycling, swimming, and using cardio machines like the treadmill, stationary bike, and elliptical. Some popular examples of interval training include:

1) Running sprints

This involves running at maximum effort for 30 seconds, followed by a 30-second rest period.

2) Tabata

This interval training involves 20 seconds of maximum effort, followed by 10 seconds of rest. This cycle is repeated for four minutes.

3) Fartlek training

This interval training involves alternating periods of running at a moderate pace with periods of running at a faster pace.

Interval training comes in different forms. Your goal should be to find what works best for you (Image via unsplash/Gabin Vallet)

Advantages of Interval Training

Interval training has several advantages, including:

1) Increased cardiovascular fitness

Interval training is an effective way to improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance.

2) Increased muscle mass

Interval training has been shown to increase muscle mass, which can help boost metabolism and burn more calories at rest.

3) Increased weight loss

Interval training can burn a significant number of calories, which can help promote weight loss.

4) Short-duration workout

Interval training is a time-efficient workout that can be done in as little as 20 minutes.

HIIT is a great activity to do in a group setting, as it'll allow you to test your physical limits (Image via unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Drawbacks of Interval Training

While interval training has many benefits, it can also have some drawbacks, including:

1) Risk of injury

Interval training is a high-intensity exercise that can put a lot of stress on the body. This can increase the risk of injury, mainly if proper form and technique are not used.

2) Intensity

Interval training is a high-intensity exercise that can be challenging for some people. This can make it difficult for some individuals to stick to an interval training routine.

3) Requires proper form

Interval training requires proper form and technique to be done safely and effectively.

In conclusion, interval training, also known as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), is a type of exercise that alternates periods of intense activity with periods of rest or low-intensity activity. It is designed to improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance, increase muscle mass, and promote weight loss. It is a time-efficient workout that can be done in as little as 20 minutes.

However, it is essential to note that interval training is a high-intensity exercise that can increase the risk of injury if proper form and technique are not used. It may also be challenging for some individuals to stick to an interval training routine due to its intensity.

Overall, interval training is a quick and efficient way to get in shape, but it should be done with caution and under the guidance of a qualified trainer or fitness professional.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes