HIIT exercises are one of the best workout methods for quick weight loss in the body. The key concept in HIIT tends to be intensity. HIIT exercises work on your body intensely and explosively over a shorter period of time, which also helps in burning a high number of calories.

Some of the primary advantages of HIIT exercises and workouts include improvement in overall health, higher metabolic rate, and greater fat loss.

We have created a list of the six best and most fantastic HIIT exercises and workouts that can be incorporated into the daily routine for weight loss.

Best HIIT Exercises and Workouts for Weight Loss

1. Rope Jumping

Skipping, also referred to as rope jumping, tends to provide numerous benefits, including blasting a high number of calories from the body as well as torching fat. The intensity of this exercise can be easily modified, and it is beneficial for building muscular endurance in the body.

To do this exercise, you will need a rope to start performing rope jumping. There are many variations of skipping, but in this article we will discuss the most standard one:

Begin in a straight standing position with both your legs positioned together.

Hold both the ends of the rope with the rope itself positioned to the back.

Circle the rope around your body from top to bottom and jump. Repeat.

2. Jump Lunges

Jump lunges are one of the most efficient HIIT exercises that will help in burning a decent amount of calories along with increasing the strength and explosive movement of your lower body.

To do this exercise, here's what you have to do:

Begin in the standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and hands hanging at the respective sides of the body.

Bring one leg forward for a wide distance before lowering the rear knee to the ground and the front knee bends at an angle of ninety degrees.

Next, explosively jump, and while in mid-air, swap the position of your legs.

Swap sides and repeat.

3. Battle Rope Slams

Battle rope slams are also a great HIIT exercise that will target several muscle groups throughout the body, including shoulders, hands, abdominals, and chest.

To do this exercise, follow the instructions closely:

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and hands grabbing the ends of the rope.

Keep your core engaged, knees slightly bent, upper body leaning forward slightly, and back straight.

Slam the ropes to the ground with high force before bringing them back to the starting position and repeat.

4. TRX Pull Ups

TRX pull-ups will help in building significant upper body strength along with enhancing the overall balance of the body.

To do this exercise, you have to follow these steps:

Position your body underneath the TRX cables and grasp them with both hands.

Move your legs forward to bring your body into the push-up position.

Lower your body towards the ground until your arms are completely extended.

With control, bring your body back to the starting position and repeat.

5. Treadmill Sprint Intervals

Treadmills are amongst the best gym equipment that can be used for HIIT workouts. This will not only help you with quick weight loss by burning a high number of calories, but will also enhance your anaerobic capacity. Treadmill sprint intervals will also help in increasing speed and torching more fat from the body.

You can easily modify this exercise to your liking and fitness level. To do this exercise, here's what you should do:

Begin in good posture on the treadmill and run at a steady speed for about thirty seconds.

Next, you can cool down for the next thirty seconds by changing your pace to walking or taking a rest. Repeat.

You can also increase intensity by increasing the time period.

6. High Knees

High knees are among the easier HIIT exercises that will help in increasing your heart rate as well as strengthening the muscles of your lower body.

To do this exercise, follow these steps closely:

Begin in the standing position with your feet apart at the hip distance and keep both your arms extended in front of you.

With explosive movement, raise your right knee upwards and towards your chest.

Immediately lower your right knee back to the ground while bringing your left knee up and towards your chest.

Continue this movement at a running speed.

Bottom Line

The HIIT exercises and workouts listed above are some of the best for weight loss as they will burn a high number of calories in a short period of time. These exercises tend to be one of the quickest methods that you can adopt for weight loss.

You can also couple the aforementioned HIIT exercises with a balanced and nutritive diet which will not only help you maintain calorie deficit but also give you the strength to go through high intensity workouts.

