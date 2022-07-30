5 Ultimate HIIT to Reduce Hip Fat

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to reduce stubborn fat from different areas of your body, including the hips. HIIT is challenging and burns a lot of calories in a short time. HIIT is marked by exceptionally quick bursts of workout followed by short recuperation periods.

If you want to reduce hip fat quickly, HIIT is an efficient option, as it has many other benefits too.

HIIT to Reduce Hip Fat

HIIT is not just good for weight loss; it also helps in toning the muscles in your body. Get on your HIIT journey with the following five activities, and check out the benefits for yourself.

1) Side Lunge

Side lunges are a great HIIT, as they help reduce hip fat and work on your thighs effectively. This HIIT also helps in building stability and improving your balance.

How to do it:

Start off by standing with your feet apart more than the hip distance.

With the core engaged, body elongated and face looking forward, take a wide step to the left, and squat down.

Lower the torso till your left thigh is parallel to the ground.

Bring your leg back to the centre position by driving it through the opposite foot.

Keep doing the movement by alternating the sides.

2) Jumping Squat

Jumping squat is an advanced and explosive HIIT that efficiently targets the muscles of your lower body. Besides helping you to work on hip fat, jumping squats also target the lower back, hamstring and abdominals.

How to do it:

Start off with the knees in a slightly bent position and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Get your body into a full squat position by bending your knees.

With engaged glutes and leg muscles, propel your torso off the ground while extending the legs.

Land back on the ground with the proper control, and descend your body again into the squat position. Repeat.

3) Fast Skater

Besides reducing hip fat, fast skaters are an effective HIIT and cardio exercise that strengthen the muscles in your lower body.

How to do it:

Start off by keeping your legs in a wider stance than hip width and with your arms by the side.

Bring one leg backward in a slightly reverse lunge position while bringing the front knee into the 90-degree position.

Start swinging your arms at the side of the front leg while swapping sides to bring the back leg forward into the skating position.

Keep alternating your arms as you switch legs in a speed skater motion.

Do the movement at a high speed to increase the intensity of the exercise.

4) Wall Sit

Wall sit is a dynamic HIIT that helps burn a lot of calories and reduce hip fat. It also helps build stamina.

How to do it:

Start off by standing straight with your back facing the wall and legs positioned a few inches forward from the wall. Slide your back down the wall such that your body is in a sitting position while your legs create a 90-degree angle, and hamstrings are parallel to the ground.

Try holding the position of the wall sit as long as you can, and release your body to the standing position. You can start by holding the position for about 30 seconds, and as you advance, push your body to hold the position for a longer duration.

5) Fire Hydrant

Fire hydrants are one of the most effective HIITs to reduce hip fat as they largely work on the hips and glutes. Incorporating fire hydrants into your workout routine can help sculpt the glutes and reduce the risk of lower back injuries.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the ground on all fours, with your palms just beneath the shoulders and knees beneath your hips. Keep your feet apart at hip distance and face looking forward and slightly down.

With an engaged core, raise your right knee off the ground, and rotate the same upwards and sidewards. Make sure your knees stay bent throughout the movement. Pause for a few seconds at the top position before bringing your knees back to the initial position. Repeat. Move to the left leg, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned HIIT exercises are a decent way to go about reducing hip fat along with toning the flabby parts of your body. You can modify the intensity of the exercises by changing the speed and duration.

If you're a beginner, start HIIT with lighter reps and sets before advancing to a higher intensity.

