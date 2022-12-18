The 7 minute workout can be understood as an exercise regimen that was designed for people who hardly had time to exercise, owing to their busy routines, to enhance their overall cardiorespiratory fitness and build strength in their body.

The 7 minute workout tends to involve twelve high-intensity exercises that will work on the major muscle groups throughout your body without requiring any gym equipment. This plan alternates between thirty seconds of high-intensity workout with ten seconds of the rest.

In this article, we will assess whether the 7 minute workout is effective or is just another ineffective exercise regimen.

How Effective is the 7 Minute Workout?

The 7 minute workout tends to be a convenient and quick workout for your full body, which also boosts your heart rate. This workout should provide you with several benefits, including strength development of the muscles, increased aerobic intensity, balanced strength throughout the body, and can be easily modified for intensity and rest time.

This workout method tends to follow strength building and aerobic training to boost weight loss in the body as well as enhance the overall metabolism. The 7 minute workout will provide you with numerous advantages that include:

1. Quick Full-Body Workout – This workout tends to be quick and highly convenient for the people who follow busy schedules and cannot take out any time from their schedule to work out. It will get your blood flowing and elevating your heart rate in no time. The 7 minute workout along with a nutritious diet might result in weight loss if you follow multiple circuits.

2. Good for Beginners – This workout can be done from the comfort of your home without requiring any equipment other than walls, chairs, and your body weight. This straightforward workout will enhance the overall fitness of the body and increase muscular endurance. It will also help you get more habituated to the daily exercise regimen.

3. Based on Science – The quick workout is more or less comparable to the high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This is a free workout that is more likely to give prominent results when performed for about two or three circuits. There have been several research that shows 7 minute workout to build muscle strength and boost weight loss.

However, there are also a few downsides to this workout, which includes:

1. Not Helpful for Achieving Specific Fitness Goals – If you have a specific fitness goal such as reducing your weight to a certain percentage or getting a completely toned body, then the 7 minute workout might not be right for you. You should follow specific workout plans that are designed to help you achieve your fitness goals.

2. Monotonous Workout – Following the same order of workouts day after day is more likely to become monotonous, which can result in a workout plateau or reduce your motivation to work out. You can increase other types of physical activity to keep things interesting along by allowing different muscles to relax.

This workout is a good idea if you only have a small amount of time in your day for physical activity. However, remember to keep the routine high-intensity the entire time.

Bottom Line

Overall, it can be assessed that this workout is a convenient exercise regimen which will get your heart pumping and strengthen your muscles. This type of workout is good for beginners or if you want to incorporate workout habits into your daily routine. It can also be efficient for people who prefer to avoid working out for a longer period of time.

However, this workout is not efficient for people who are experienced in working out or have particular performance goals. It is also important to maintain high-intensity throughout the movement, and you can also repeat the workout a few times to get more prominent results.

