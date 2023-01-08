Is Applesauce Good for Your Health?

Applesauce has been produced for hundreds of years. Depending on the type of apple and whether any spices have been added, cooked apples can create a soft purée that can be sweet, sour, or savory.

This fruity sauce has a variety of uses. It can be consumed alone, with meat and vegetables, or combined with them. You can also use it in smoothies, baked goods, and salad dressing.

You might be curious as to whether applesauce provides the same health advantages as whole apples, which have numerous known advantages. Let’s dig in to find out about its benefits.

What Makes Applesauce Good for You?

Applesauce is a popular comfort food among many due to its texture and sweetness. Vitamin C and natural fiber are both abundant in apples.

The healthiest applesauce is produced using organic, skin-on apples without the addition of sugar. Apple flavonoids lessen inflammation, control blood pressure, stop excessive fat synthesis in liver cells, and decrease the risk of heart disease.

Check out this list of benefits that make it beneficial for your health:

1) Improved digestion

Applesauce contains a significant amount of insoluble fiber, but in order to get it, the peel must be included in the recipe. It promotes healthy gastrointestinal transit and bowel motions. This dish is ideal for people who are constipated, but in order to get the most benefit from it, you should also drink a lot of water.

Applesauce contains a significant amount of insoluble fiber. (Image via Unsplash/ Katherine Chase)

Check out the best foods that help with constipation.

2) Helps lose weight

Applesauce might be helpful if you're seeking for simple strategies to reduce your calorie intake without giving up your favorite foods.

In a 1:1 ratio, it can be used in place of cooking oil to reduce calories from fat, promote heart health, and add another option to consume fruit.

Know how many calories you should eat to lose weight quickly.

When replacing oil in baked goods like muffins, brownies, and yellow cake, applesauce works well.

3) Soothes upset stomach

It's possible that you've heard that eating it can help settle an upset stomach.

The BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) consists primarily of bland, low-fiber foods that are simple to digest. It is one of the four key items in this diet.

When children or adults experience nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, supporters advise them to follow the BRAT diet.

Choose unsweetened applesauce to reap the health benefits. (Image via Pexels/ Mareefe)

The BRAT diet has long been utilized as a simple, palatable diet for people suffering from digestive disorders. The effectiveness of the BRAT diet in treating these symptoms, however, has not been thoroughly studied.

Are There Any Side Effects of Applesauce?

Given that this packaged product frequently contains added sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, you should carefully read the label.

The extra sugar in certain this dish makes it incredibly tasty, but if you eat it regularly and without moderation, it can also cause weight gain. The additional sugar may also cause a spike in blood sugar, which can eventually cause insulin resistance and more weight gain.

Your health may be negatively impacted by additional components like high-fructose corn syrup and preservatives. These apple sauce variations might not be ideal for you if you have diabetes or are at risk of developing it.

extra sugar in certain applesauce makes it incredibly tasty, but it can also cause weight gain. (Image via Pexels/ Aphiwat chuangchoem)

Many nutrients are lost when peels are typically excluded from store-bought applesauce. Some varieties of it also contain other fruits; if you have a fruit allergy, check the labels to ensure there won't be any unfavorable consequences.

Choose only unsweetened applesauce to reap the health benefits of this fruit purée without the hazards associated with added sugar, such as a decreased risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Poll : 0 votes