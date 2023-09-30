Is 'Brotox' a thing? Why is Botox for men getting popular?

Brotox, a popular word referring to Botox for men, has been trending recently. Women are already aware of this popular cosmetic treatment and rushing to skincare clinics to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Many in the U.S. opt for wrinkle-reducing treatments every year. It has been found that it's not only women, men are also seeking treatments like Botox.

Astonishingly, in 2020 alone, 265,000 men took Botox or botulinum toxin treatment, as per data provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The hashtag Brotox started trending on the popular social media app TikTok and had over 18.5 million views.

What is 'Brotox'? All you need to know about Botox for men

Botox is getting popular among men. (Image via Unsplash/Sam Moghadam Khamseh)

Dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi says:

"(Men) should not be embarrassed to take care of themselves, and this includes aesthetic procedures. These antiquated gender roles are being sunsetted."

Technically speaking, Botox is a toxin known as botulinum toxin that is injected into the muscle.

Its toxic effects paralyze the muscles. Although naturally occurring toxin could kill a person, the amount of toxin used in skincare clinics are considered safe for human use.

Brotox or Botox for men can also treat neck spasms, sweating, migraines and lazy eyes apart from forehead wrinkles and frown lines. People taking botulinum toxin for medical reasons can get insurance coverage as well. Cosmetic Botox for men can come at a price of around $400.

The popularity of Brotox is due to the quick results observed by people who have taken it. Even men want young skin at the age of 50; hence Botox for men has broken down gender stereotypes.

Male Botox before and after photos

Here're some photos shared by Botox Cosmetic:

Eric got very good results after getting 'Brotox' or Botox treatment (Image via Botox Cosmetic)

Here's another result shared by Botox cosmetic:

Javi, 31 years, looks much younger than his previous photos (Image via Botox Cosmetic)

Here's another result:

Jason had fewer frown lines after this treatment (Image via Botox Cosmetic)

Here's another one:

Christopher reduced his forehead lines using Botox (Image via Botox Cosmetic)

Botox for men can be as effective as it is for women. Remember to consult your dermatologist before getting this treatment. As it's a type of toxin, it's best to read all the risks associated with this treatment.

Your doctor will guide you through the process, and there are certain precautions that must be followed before the treatment. Potential side effects must be identified immediately to prevent any risks.

