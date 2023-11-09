Is canned food healthy? Understanding its pros and cons

For many years, canned food has been a mainstay in kitchens due to its ease of use and adaptability. There are many wholesome options accessible, despite the fact that some people might have doubts about the nutritional value of canned goods.

Like with many other things, not all canned foods are good and healthy. Conveniently adding healthful canned foods to your diet is possible, but to make sure you're receiving the most nutrition possible, you need to make educated decisions.

Always read the nutrition labels to determine the number of added sugars and sodium in the canned foods you choose. Choose products with the labels "low-sodium," "no-salt-added," or "reduced-sodium" if they are offered. Another way to lower salt levels is to give canned veggies and legumes a thorough rinse under water.

Benefits of canned foods

Keep a look at the labels of the cans. (Image via Pexels/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Canned foods have a longer shelf life than fresh produce and don't need to be refrigerated until they are opened, which makes them very convenient.

Apart from improved shelf life, here are some of the benefits of foods that are canned:

Nutrient retention: When food is canned, its nutrients are retained at their most optimal ripeness. Fruits and vegetables that are canned can preserve important vitamins and minerals because they are treated soon after being harvested.

Decreased reliance on seasonality: Foods in cans let you eat in-season fruits and vegetables all year round. There's no restriction on what's in season where you live.

Variety: There are many different types of canned goods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, proteins, soups, and more. It's simple to include different foods in your meals because of this variety.

Decreased food spoilage: When preparing meals a long time ahead of time, canned meals can be very helpful because they are less prone to go bad and spoil.

Time-saving: Foods in cans are ready to eat with little to no preparation. For busy people and families, they are a time-saving solution that improves the effectiveness of meal preparation.

Are there any cons of canned foods?

Canned meals have both pros and cons. (Image via Unsplash/ Ignat Kushanrev)

Of course, there are! Foods in cans have a long shelf life and are convenient, but they may also have certain negative effects. Consider the following canned meals drawbacks:

Nutrient loss: Certain vitamins like vitamins B and C, which are heat-sensitive, may be partially lost during the canning process due to their high heat and pressure. Nonetheless, a lot of meals in cans are still a fantastic way to get important nutrients.

Sodium content: A lot of sodium is frequently found in canned foods, particularly in soups, vegetables, and processed meats. Consuming too much salt might aggravate existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure.

Added sugars: A lot of fruits in cans come in a thick syrup that has added sugars. This may cause the product's sugar and calorie content to rise noticeably.

Preservatives and additives: To improve flavor, texture, and shelf life, canned goods may use preservatives and additives. Not everyone is fond of additives, and these may contain allergens as well.

Risk of spoilage: Although foods in cans last longer, they can still go bad and there's a chance that cans will get harmed or compromised, which could cause them to spoil.

Although foods in cans are convenient and have numerous advantages, for a well-rounded and nourishing diet, they should be utilized in conjunction with fresh, frozen, and less processed foods.