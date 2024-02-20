Is clove water good for the skin? Exploring its beauty benefits

For ages, traditional medicine has used clove water as a remedy for several illnesses. According to recent studies, this water also has numerous advantages for the skin, such as lowering inflammation, eliminating bacteria, and enhancing skin tone.

The water is prepared by infusing cloves with water. Through this process, the water can absorb the healthy components found in the cloves, such as eugenol, which has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant qualities. It is a promising addition to your skincare regimen because of these qualities.

Clove water benefits for skin

Clove has many benefits for the skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Afif Ramdhasuma)

1) Antioxidant powerhouse

Antioxidants, which are abundant in clove, are essential in scavenging free radicals that may harm skin cells. These free radicals are linked to dullness and early aging.

They are frequently produced by environmental causes, including pollution and UV light. This water can help prevent oxidative stress and maintain the youthful vibrancy of your skin when used regularly.

2) Anti-inflammatory properties

Because of its strong anti-inflammatory qualities, this water is a great choice for people with psoriasis, eczema, or acne. It helps minimize redness, soothe irritated skin, and encourage a brighter complexion by lowering inflammation.

3) Fights acne

Cloves contain a chemical called eugenol, which has antibacterial and antiseptic qualities. This water applied topically may help fight bacteria that cause acne, preventing and lessening outbreaks. Its astringent properties also help to regulate excess oil production, which promotes more balanced and acne-free skin.

4) Skin toning

As a natural toner, this water firms and tightens the skin. Because of its astringent qualities, it can smooth out the texture, minimize the look of fine wrinkles, and decrease pores. Including it in your skincare regimen could result in a complexion that is more radiant and youthful-looking.

5) Skin brightening

Clove water's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can help promote more even and brighter skin tone. Frequent use can help you achieve a beautiful and even complexion by fading discoloration, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots.

How to prepare clove water

Clove has antibacterial properties. (Image via Unsplash/ Afif ramdhasuma)

It's easy to make this water at home. For a quick start, try this recipe:

Ingredients:

One tablespoon of whole cloves

One cup of purified water

Method:

Add the entire cloves to the boiling water. Give the cloves ten to fifteen minutes to steep in the boiling water. Strain it to get clove-infused water. Allow it to cool before moving it to a spotless receptacle.

Ways to use it on skin

After cleansing, dab your face with the water using a cotton pad.

Use it as a toner in your skincare routine or as a cooling spray for your face during the day.

Before using clove water, run a patch test to make sure you don't experience any negative side effects.

Clove water is safe to drink and does not have any known negative effects when applied topically. Therefore, it can help provide relief without the need for oral drugs and is generally appropriate for the majority of age groups and illnesses.

But before taking or attempting it as a medical remedy, like with other natural remedies and ailments, it should be addressed with a healthcare provider.