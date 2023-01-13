Is Dark Chocolate Really Good for You?

Dark chocolate is made from cacao beans. It contains higher amounts of cocoa (cacao) compared to milk. Some products contain small amounts of sugar, while others are labeled as sugar-free.

Cacao beans are rich in naturally occurring minerals and antioxidants, which protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. In this article, we will discuss the nutritional aspects and health benefits of dark chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Nutritional Facts

Cacao beans are rich sources of minerals (Image via Unsplash/Rodrigo Flores)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a 100-gram bar of dark chocolate of 70 - 85% cocoa contains:

604 calories

7.87 grams of protein

43.06 grams of fat

46.36 grams of carbohydrates

11.00 grams of dietary fiber

24.23 grams of sugar

12.02 mg of iron

230.00 mg of magnesium

3.34 mg of zinc

Naturally occurring compounds present in cacao beans include:

flavanols

polyphenols

theobromine

Is Dark Chocolate Good for You?

Minerals and antioxidants present in cacao beans can be beneficial for the body in several ways.

Minerals are required for nerve and enzymatic function, electrolyte balance, and muscle contraction. Dark chocolate is also among the best fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber can promote gut health and improve digestion.

Here're the evidence-based health benefits of chocolate made from cacao beans:

1) May help reduce blood pressure

The flavonoids present in dark chocolate stimulate the production of nitric oxide, a gas that relaxes the arteries and helps in the reduction of blood pressure.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Medicine indicated that flavan-3-ols in cacao beans can improve blood circulation. More research is needed to understand the function of flavonoids in clinical cases.

2) Prevents oxidation of inflammatory fatty acids

Flavonoids in dark chocolate have strong antioxidant properties. These compounds can prevent the oxidation of omega-6 fatty acids and other harmful inflammatory molecules.

Oxidation of omega-6 is associated with inflammation and is the prime cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and heart disease.

3) May prevent heart disease

A study published in Frontiers of Nutrition has shown that consuming flavanol-rich cacao beans or chocolate can prevent heart disease.

Studies are also being conducted with patients with advanced heart disease to understand the clinical potency of these compounds.

4) Might boost brain health

Chocolate is among the foods that boost brain and memory. Flavonoids can be beneficial in improving memory and concentration. These compounds also play a key role in protecting the brain from oxidative damage from free radicals.

These naturally occurring compounds can reduce the risk of dementia and similar neurodegenerative disorders. Dark chocolate also contains compounds like caffeine and theobromine that stimulate the brain. These compounds might have short-term benefits in terms of exercise performance.

Healthy Dark Chocolate Recipe

You can make your healthy chocolate bar at home. (Image via Unsplash/Tamas Pap)

Products commonly available in the market often contain added sugar, artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, and flavors. Try this healthy recipe using powdered cacao beans at home:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of coconut oil

4 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence or natural vanilla pods

Salt to taste

1 cup of powder made from organic cacao beans

Stevia/allulose/erythritol as sweetener

Instructions:

Melt the coconut oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.

Add the maple syrup, vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt.

Remove the mixture from the heat. Add the cocoa powder, and mix well with a whisk. Remove any lumps.

You can add the sweetener at this stage.

Pour this mixture into silicone chocolate molds, and keep it for at least 30 minutes in the freezer or in the refrigerator for two hours.

Once they're hardened, take them out, and enjoy.

Chocolate for Better Health

Dark chocolate, when consumed in moderattion, can be beneficial due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. When purchasing dark chocolate products, look for ones that contain 100% organic cacao beans and no added sugars.

