Is Dark Chocolate Safe to Eat? Lead and Cadmium Content Found

Dark chocolate is often touted as a healthier alternative to milk chocolate, thanks to its higher levels of antioxidants and lower sugar content. However, a recent report from Consumer Reports has raised concerns about the safety of dark chocolate, due to the presence of lead and cadmium.

Consumer Reports tested 28 varieties of brands for this study. The results were troubling, as all the bars contained detectable levels of lead and cadmium, and 23 of the bars had levels that exceeded what public health authorities consider safe for daily consumption.

Why Are There Metals in Chocolate?

Why are there metals in chocolate? (Image via Pexels / Polina Tankelivitch)

Chocolate is made from cocoa beans, which are grown in tropical regions. The most common source of cocoa is Criollo trees that grow in Central and South America. These regions have soil contaminated with lead.

Lead has always been present in the environment and is found naturally in the earth's crust. It can be absorbed by plants through their roots or absorbed by animals that eat those plants (like us). It may also leak into water supplies as well as crops grown on land near industrial sites where lead has been used historically.

What Are the Effects of Dark Chocolate on Health?

It can help improve your health (image via unsplash / tamas pap)

This type of chocolate is a good choice for those looking to improve their health. It's high in antioxidants, which can help prevent cancer and heart disease, and it also contains flavanols, which have been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of diabetes.

For people with a normal weight, it does not cause weight gain when eaten in moderation (less than 1 oz daily). However, it may cause mild diarrhea if you eat too much of it at once or on an empty stomach because there's caffeine in cocoa beans that stimulate your digestive system when consumed in large amounts at once.

How Much Lead and Cadmium in Dark Chocolate Are Safe to Eat?

Moderation is the key (image via unsplash / jason leung)

A little bit of lead is not dangerous to your health, but eating large amounts can increase the risk for certain health conditions. The amount of lead varies by brand and type, but one serving of dark chocolate has about 10% less than a serving of milk chocolate.

Cadmium is a heavy metal that can be found in the earth's crust, but it also occurs during the mining process. It's often used to make batteries and other electronic devices, so it may be present in those products as well.

Cadmium is toxic to humans, so you may want to limit your exposure as much as possible. However, if you do eat dark chocolate occasionally, there's no need to worry. The amount of cadmium found in it isn't enough to cause any serious health problems!

Additionally, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of exposure to heavy metals while still enjoying your favorite chocolate. You can choose dark chocolates with the lowest levels of heavy metals.

It's also important to treat chocolate as a treat and eat it only occasionally, as heavy metals are found in many other foods and can add up over time.

Poll : 0 votes