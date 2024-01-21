Is drinking olive oil safe for your health? 

Olive oil is known for all the good it does for our bodies. In recent times, there have been claims that drinking olive oil is highly beneficial for our health.

Drinking olive oil in the form of shots every day in the morning is considered to be beneficial. Many claim that it can effectively help you get clearer skin as well as help you lose those extra pounds. Since olive oil is generally used for cooking in the Mediterranean diet it is quite understandable that drinking it directly is dubious.

One might ponder the question of whether it is actually safe for us to drink olive oil or not. Worry not, in this article, we will discuss more about this question and look at the potential benefits of this and the possible side effects.

Drinking olive oil: Possible health benefits

Understanding the benefits of drinking olive (Image by fabrikasimf on Freepik)

Drinking olive oil is believed to give you a detoxified body, provide relief to your stomach, and potentially contribute to your weight loss journey. While it is to be noted that all these benefits do not really have any support from research.

Here are some of the potential health benefits of drinking olive oil directly.

Sufficient healthy fats

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are also talked about as healthy fats. Direct consumption of it can give you the daily required dose of healthy fats in your body. Moreover, healthy fats can also improve your heart health, as they can reduce the risks related to heart diseases.

Relief from constipation

There have been some studies that claim that drinking olive oil can provide relief from constipation. It can soften the stool and in turn, provide relief from the pain it causes.

Improve heart health

As discussed above, due to the presence of healthy fats such as oleic acid in olive oil, drinking it can improve our heart health. It may also contribute to reduced levels of low-density lipoprotein, which is also called bad cholesterol.

The increase in LDL in the blood can cause blockages in the arteries, leading to heart problems. Drinking olive oil can potentially reduce the chance of having LDL.

Antioxidants

Since olive oil consists of polyphenols, which are antioxidants, they can significantly protect our bodies from free radicals as well as various harmful molecules.

Drinking olive oil can also potentially contribute to stabilized blood sugar levels, improved bone health, and reduced levels of inflammation.

Possible risks related to drinking olive oil

Understanding the risks related to drinking olive oil (Image by azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Drinking olive oil has many potential benefits but this too has its own cons. Drinking this directly can increase your calorie content as olive oil is quite high in calories. So even if you are getting those healthy fats, the calorie content can also contribute to weight gain.

Olive oil could have a bad reaction if you have a delicate digestive system causing gastrointestinal distress. Thus, make sure you start consuming this in small amounts and if you observe any side effects then it is better to consult a doctor.

While olive oil is a good addition to your diet, one can drink it based on their choices. However, it is advised not to drink it in excess as it will have side effects on your body. If you are not able to drink it, using it for cooking is also beneficial and will provide you with the health benefits it is known for.