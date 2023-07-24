Is dry fasting good for weight loss?

Dry fasting is a type of restrictive fasting method that excludes all foods and beverages, including water and tea.

Different types of fasting have gained attention recently for their weight-loss benefits. Fasting can also help improve appetite and improve digestion. Recent studies have indicated various health benefits of fasting, including prevention of premature aging and improved hormone balance.

In this article, we analyze the benefits of dry fasting and discuss its expected weight loss results.

Benefits of dry fasting

Fasting can help with weight loss. (Image via Unsplash/Ellie Eshaghi)

Fasting stimulates a unique process inside the body known as autophagy, where cells remove unnecessary proteins that build up inside the body. It should also be noted that during dry fasting, the level of human growth hormone (HGH) increases, which helps with fat loss and muscle gain simultaneously.

Fasting of any type triggers the release of norepinephrine (also known as noradrenaline), which is one of the main ways how intermittent fasting works.

Limited research has also shown that fasting can delay the proliferation of certain tumor cells and can be beneficial in cancer therapy. More studies are still required to confirm and understand the efficacy of this method, though.

Astonishingly, dry fasting might also help decrease levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. Reduced inflammation during fasting could be the reason behind this phenomenon. However, fasting should be considered a substitute for proper medical advice in such cases.

Can I do dry fasting for weight loss?

Fasting of any kind reduces overall calorie intake and hence might help with weight loss up to a certain extent. However, there are other factors that contribute to weight loss. Stable insulin levels during fasting trigger glucagon, a hormone that's responsible for fat burning and reduction.

To lose fat percentage and get a lean body, it's required to reduce foods that trigger the gain of fat. Low-carb foods can also help with fat reduction in a natural and sustainable way.

Remaining without water or fluids for a long time can be difficult, so choose this method only after proper consideration of its drawbacks.

Are dry fasting results consistent?

Consistent results can be obtained with a proper diet and lifestyle. (Image via Unsplash/Fuu J)

People following fasting techniques often say that they gain weight after discontinuing their fasting regime.

That's because fasting is not the only factor that determines body composition and fat loss. Metabolic processes involved in the fat gain and loss process are dependent on the food we eat, our physical activity level and other aspects of our lifestyle.

People can get feel fatigued, dizzy and weak during fasting. As water is disallowed in fasting, there's a risk of getting dehydrated. The deficiency of sodium and magnesium due to the fasting restrictions could lead to headaches. Weight loss can be a slow process, so it's best to choose the safest and most effective method to lose body fat.

Along with the fasting regime, one should also discontinue poor eating habits and incorporate healthy practices for a better lifestyle. Consistent dry fasting results can be obtained by choosing the right food and the right diet. Regular exercise is also required along with intermittent fasting for ideal results.

It's advised to consult a health professional before getting into a diet like this, though. If you're suffering from a medical problem, consult a doctor to find out whether dry fasting is safe for you or not.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.