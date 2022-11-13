Why Intermittent Fasting Works & How To Do It

Intermittent fasting has been gaining quite a bit of traction as people look to make their lifestyle healthier with a better diet routine. It can be understood as an eating pattern where an individual follows a proper period of fasting and eating routine throughout the day.

Intermittent fasting has been gaining popularity, as it helps in weight management. There are different approaches to this fasting type, including a 16/8 and 5:2 approach.

In this article, we will discuss various aspects relating to this fasting ranging from its benefits and effectiveness to the guidelines you should follow.

What is Intermittent Fasting?

Rather than focusing on the foods an individual should eat, this fasting approach focuses on when they should, as this diet allows you to eat only during a specific time of the day and fast the rest of the time. Fasting for a few hours regularly can help in blasting fat along with providing several other health benefits.

In the contemporary world, television and computers have led to a prolonged period of time sitting, with people snacking on junk food throughout the day. More calories and lesser physical activity often increases the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, stroke, and obesity.

This fasting approach can help in avoiding unnecessary snacks throughout the day, especially before sleeping.

Why Intermittent Fasting Works?

There are numerous approaches to intermittent fasting that are based on the period of switching between eating and fasting throughout the day.

The most popular approach is 16/8 which entails eating during a window period of eight hours every day and fasting through the remainder of the day. As the body goes through a prolonged period without eating food, it starts blasting fat after exhausting the sugar stores in the body. That's also referred to as metabolic switching.

The 5:2 approach can be understood as consuming regular meals throughout the five days of the week and for the remaining two days, you opt for a single meal of about 500 calories.

However, it's recommended to take the advice of a medical professional before starting with fasting. You should also avoid fasting for longer periods, such as 72 or 48 hours, as it can be dangerous and might lead to more fat storage in the body. .

How to Do Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting can be considered a good lifestyle change, considering the health benefits it entails. Here are some tips on how you can follow this fasting approach:

During the fasting period of the day, you can consume zero calorie beverages including tea and coffee.

You should eat a range of foods during the eating period rather than focusing on high calorie junk foods that are fried, sweetened, and salty. You should be mindful of eating balanced foods that are filled with nutrition.

You can try to follow the blueprint of the Mediterranean diet and avoid unrefined carbohydrates.

Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

Several studies and research have shown that the health benefits of intermittent fasting extend far beyond weight management. Here are some of the common health benefits of intermittent fasting:

Healthy heart – Heart disease have drastically increased with the sedentary lifestyle followed by many. Fasting helps in reducing the risk factors associated with heart disease, including weight management, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

Reduced risk of diabetes – Studies have shown that fasting leads to better management of blood sugar and insulin resistance in the body. That considerably reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

Improved brain health – The metabolic features of intermittent fasting is to help in reducing insulin resistance, inflammation, blood sugar level, and oxidative stress. That has a direct positive impact on the nervous system.

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe?

Not everyone should try intermittent fasting, which is why it's advised to consult a medical professional beforehand. People often tend to adopt this dieting approach for weight management, cholesterol reduction, and management of irritable bowel syndrome.

However, there are some who should completely avoid this fasting approach. They include: people under the age of 18, pregnant and breastfeeding women, those suffering from type 1 diabetes, and ones with eating disorders.

