Is Emetophobia real? Here's what you need to know about it

Emetophobia is also referred to as the fear of vomiting. It is a unique kind of phobia that can actually take over a lot of power over a person’s life. Emetophobia is identified by an immense fright of vomiting whether by yourself or witnessing someone else do it, feeling the sensation of sickness or nausea.

Unlike most of the people who have nothing but disgust for throwing up, individuals suffering from emetophobia live under constant fear without actually being sick.

We will further discover all about emetophobia such as its causes, symptoms, and cure for fear of vomiting.

Symptoms of Emetophobia

Emetophobia leads to feelings of anxiety (image by freepik on Freepik)

Individuals affected by emetophobia are likely to avoid circumstances where puking can occur. Other than avoiding situations like this, affected individuals may suffer from mental health conditions also.

Other accompanying symptoms may include:

Habit of avoiding

People suffering from emetophobia often avoid many things like certain places, foods, or circumstances that are associated with vomiting. Eating out, public places with crowds, or even public transport too.

Obsession over food

Checking for stale food and the expiration date of packaged goods, and inspecting if food is anyhow spoiled or overcooked are some traits of individuals dealing with emetophobia. They often show such behavior because of a strong association between food and potential vomiting.

Obsession over hygiene

For those who have emetophobia, do things like repetitive handwashing, excessive usage of sanitizers, cleaning surfaces, and being unwilling to touch things that are likely to carry germs.

Usage of medicines

Affected individuals may switch to medications like antacids to get relief from stomach discomfort and to wear off nausea.

Fright of some words

Emetophobes generally try not to use words associated with puking. Words like throwing up, vomit, and puke, etc.

Bodily symptoms

People suffering from emetophobia reflect physical and mental symptoms like panic attacks, nausea, distress, and fear of imaginary situations like being trapped in a crowded place if someone vomits.

Regular health check-ups

Frequent routine check-ups, and checking temperature risings become compulsive for many of them.

What Causes Emetophobia?

Emetophobes avoid even the thought of being sick (Image by racool_studio on Freepik)

Emetophobia is generally caused by some specific incidents that create a strong connection between vomiting and fright. Getting seriously ill in public space, suffering from food poisoning, or witnessing someone else’s sickness such as seeing someone puking might elevate the risk of becoming emetophobic.

Moreover, emetophobia can be inherited too. Family members with a history of specific phobia or mental illness like anxiety disorders are likely to transfer their carrier genes to their offspring.

Emetophobia starts to show its effect in early childhood, with the starting trigger mostly avoided by adults who have been suffering from this condition over the years.

Promising treatment for Emetophobia

Suffering from emetophobia means struggling with symptoms like dizziness, acid refluxes, and nausea. These reflections of emetophobia or fear of vomiting can trigger the fear more, creating a vicious loop. Meditations, therapies, and yoga can help in regulating anxiety problems, therefore managing physical distress.

Many clinicians have said that mindfulness can have a great impact on emetophobia. People often avoid this in the early stages which can become a setback too.

Although people mostly mistake it for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or agoraphobia, its focus on the fear of vomiting makes it a completely different condition. Therapists and psychologists suggest various treatments for emetophobia like exposure therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Here, in conclusion, Emetophobia (fear of vomiting) is a discreet phobia that can affect an individual’s daily life. It may occur due to specific incidents or hereditary predilection, emetophobia can be treated through mindfulness, therapies like exposure therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy. Seeking professional help will affect one’s daily existence.