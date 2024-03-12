Is ferulic acid actually related to anti-aging? 

Ferulic acid has been under the spotlight recently in the beauty industry and many are claiming that this acid could be a new addition to your skincare routine considering its anti-aging properties. Yes! you heard it right the anti-oxidant properties boast anti-aging properties. This acid is generally present in the plant cells and these are added to skin care products which can reduce inflammation and even out the skin tone.

The usage of it can vary and may be monitored as some people might face some troubles with it especially those who have sensitive skin. Thus it is necessary to know about it before usage.

Let us take a look more into ferulic acid, its potential benefits, and side effects.

Understanding more about Ferulic acid

The chemical name of this acid is hydroxycinnamic acid (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Ferulic acid is a plant based antioxidant that belongs to a group of chemicals called hydroxycinnamic acids. This is available in abundance and one can find it in various foods like apples, citrus, or eggplants. Moreover, it also finds application in the sports industry where it has the potential to act as a supplement providing relief from muscle fatigue.

What are the benefits of this acid?

what are the potential benefits of the usage of this acid on the skin? (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

There are many ways ferulic acid can be beneficial for your skin such as reducing inflammation, anti-aging properties, protecting skin cells, etc.

Anti-aging

As discussed above, the thing that makes this acid relevant is its anti-aging properties. It helps in neutralizing the free radicals in the body. It is due to radicals we tend to get wrinkles and spots on our faces.

Protection from sun damage

This acid also has the ability to protect you from sun damage. Along with Vitamin C, this acid can effectively raise the SPF levels of sunscreens. Thus, preventing photoaging. However, further research is required for the best use of this acid.

Relief from skin inflammation

It is also believed that ferulic acid can effectively reduce inflammation and provide some relief from acne or hyperpigmentation. However, there is not much research backing these claims.

Are there some risks involved?

Risks related to ferulic (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Irrespective of the benefits of it, there are some downsides to this. Even though it is generally suitable for most skin types, those with sensitive skin might be at risk of redness, rashes, or itching.

Thus, it is advisable to perform a patch test on a small area for side effects before applying it completely on your face. In case the rashes persist and do not heal on their own it is better to get medical advice from your health care expert.

There are many options available in the skin care industry these days. Based on the needs and priorities one can decide on the usage of it. Ferulic acid has been on the rise as an anti-aging treatment for your skin. Considering it is abundantly available in fruits or plant cells, one can easily implement this on their skin and even consume foods rich in it. However, more research is required to explore ferulic acid's potential benefits.