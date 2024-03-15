Is Greek yoghurt good for diabetes or is it like any other dairy alternative that is rich in sugar and carbohydrates, making it an unhealthy choice? In this article, we will find out whether you can have this thick and creamy alternative with a tart taste when you are suffering from a diabetic condition.

Greek yoghurt can be a healthy snacking option for everyone, and the strained version of it has even fewer carbs and sugar. However always read the labels and check for added fructose, so that you can avoid a spike in your blood glucose levels by limiting your sweet intake.

Let us now know: Is Greek yoghurt good for diabetes and what are the benefits of having it?

What is Greek yoghurt?

What is Greek yoghurt and is Greek yoghurt good for diabetes? (Image by Jainath Ponnala/Unsplash)

Greek yoghurt is a fairly common dairy product amongst health enthusiasts because of its tangy taste, thicker texture, and high protein content. Most of the liquid is removed in the straining process when this product is made, which makes it thicker than normal yogurt. It also requires more milk, which makes it more expensive.

Is Greek yoghurt good for diabetes?

Is Greek yogurt good for diabetes and can you consume it? (Image by Kate/Unsplash)

Choosing concentrated yoghurt over other versions makes total sense because of its high protein content and low carb levels ~ even if you have a condition like diabetes. Having this strained yoghurt can assist in maintaining healthy glycemic control and healthy post-meal blood sugar levels.

More protein in your diet can help you stay satiated for longer time periods. People who have type 2 diabetes can get enough protein from this yogurt in their meals, to deal with their muscle loss because of their condition.

Fat-free versions of strained yoghurt can be a healthy choice and lessen the risk of cardiovascular and heart diseases. Patients with diabetes, who crave sugary foods can have Greek yoghurt to satiate their sweet cravings too.

Other benefits of Greek yoghurt

Greek Yogurt is a healthy treat (Image by Alisha Hieb/Unsplash)

1. Better bone health

This product is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which makes it a must-have if you want better bone health, bone formation, and bone density.

2. Healthy for the Gut

Having unsweetened Greek yoghurt daily can promote a better digestive system and also increase healthy bacteria in the gut. Always consume yoghurt that is rich in probiotics and is less in sugar for better results.

3. Keeps you satiated

Is Greek yogurt good for diabetes and can it keep you satiated for longer periods? Yes! (Image by Juan Encalada/Unsplash)

Being rich in protein, Greek yoghurt can help you curb your hunger, even in between meals. Try and indulge in healthy snacking with Greek yoghurt, to stop consuming unhealthy foods and excess sugar.

By having protein-rich yoghurt, you will lose weight and excess body fat in the process.

4. Better heart health

Cholesterol and triglycerides can block your arteries and cause heart diseases ~ Greek yoghurt is linked to lower cholesterol and triglycerides. Since excess cholesterol is contained, it can help to avoid a heart attack, coronary heart disease, or even a failure.

You can add honey and other fruits to your Greek yoghurt to make it even more tasty and tangy. Have yoghurt in moderation, no matter what version of it you are having, and while shopping, check the nutritional levels especially if you have diabetes or any other condition ~ Go for the sugar-free or low-sugar low-fat versions.

If you are lactose intolerant, avoid all kinds of dairy products, including yoghurt.