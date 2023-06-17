Is hyperthyroidism hair loss real? Treatments and vitamins

Hyperthyroidism hair loss is a major concern for people suffering from this endocrine disorder. Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can both cause hair loss and hair thinning due to several underlying metabolic reasons. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease are autoimmune disorders that are among the common forms of hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism is characterized by the condition when the thyroid gland produces excess thyroid hormone. This overactivity of the thyroid glands causes weight loss, hand tremors, and rapid or irregular heartbeat. Hyperthyroidism hair loss is a common symptom of these conditions experienced by many.

In this article, we will learn how hyperthyroidism causes hair loss and bring you some remedies and treatments.

What is the connection between hyperthyroidism and hair loss?

Hyperthyroidism is associated with several symptoms, and hence, it is hard to diagnose. Common symptoms of hyperthyroidism include:

Losing weight drastically

Elevated heartbeat (tachycardia)

Irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia)

Heart palpitations

Increased hunger

Nervousness, anxiety, and irritability

Tremor in the hands and fingers

Excessive sweating

Irregular menstrual cycles

Enlarged thyroid gland

Tiredness

Muscle weakness

Insomnia

Thin, brittle hair

Thinning of hair has been observed in people with hyperthyroidism. Hair quality declines and hair strands turn brittle and weak. This hair loss can be reversed after the thyroid hormone levels are normalized but may take some time. A hormone balance diet can help prevent hyperthyroidism hair loss as well.

Why does hyperthyroidism cause hair loss?

Nutritional deficiencies can also cause hyperthyroidism hair loss (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Hyperthyroidism can be associated with an imbalance in various other hormones which can result in hair loss. Hyperthyroidism hair loss is also associated with mineral deficiencies caused by ineffective nutrient utilization in the body. Hair loss is usually observed throughout the scalp rather than in patches.

Every hair follicle grows in phases, during which hair lengthens, followed by a rest phase (the telogen phase). These processes are controlled by various hormones and any hormonal imbalance can cause a disruption in hair growth and maintenance.

Hyperthyroidism hair loss treatment

Several medical treatments are available with dermatologists and endocrinologists to manage hyperthyroidism and its subsequent effects on hair loss. Doctors usually assess the severity of the condition by prescribing certain blood tests and suggest the use of medications accordingly. There are various natural ways to boost thyroid functions as well.

Examples of some medications usually prescribed by doctors include:

levothyroxine (hypothyroidism)

propylthiouracil and methimazole (hyperthyroidism)

beta blockers (hyperthyroidism)

These are prescription medications and must only be taken on the prescription of a registered doctor whenever required. Other home remedies to prevent and manage hyperthyroidism hair loss can be followed at home with ease.

Vitamins for thyroid hair loss

Vitamin supplements can help with hyperthyroidism hair loss (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Nutritional deficiencies can cause hair loss even when your thyroid is normal. The following vitamins for hair growth are essential and their deficiencies are also associated with thyroid conditions:

vitamins B-7 (biotin) and B complex

zinc

copper

iron

vitamins C, E, and A

coenzyme Q10

Several herbs can also be taken orally to help with hair loss:

palmetto

black cohosh

dong quai

false unicorn

chasteberry

red clover

A diet consisting of various sources of these vitamins can reduce hyperthyroidism hair loss and promote hair growth. Multivitamin supplements are also widely available at health stores and online and are extremely effective in managing nutritional deficiencies.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

