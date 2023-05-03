Is imitation crab safe to eat? A closer look at the controversial seafood

Imitation crab, also known as surimi, is a seafood product that has been a topic of controversy in recent years.

Made from minced fish meat, usually pollock, that's mixed with starch, sugar and flavorings to imitate the taste and texture of crab meat, imitation crab has become a popular ingredient in sushi, salads and sandwiches. So, is imitation crab safe to eat? Let's take a closer look.

What is imitation crab meat?

Mixture of pollock, wheat gluten and starch (Image via Instagram @ayumi390)

It's a processed food product. It's made from a mixture of ingredients, including pollock, wheat gluten and starch. The mixture of these ingredients is then shaped into sticks or balls before being frozen.

Imitation crab meat has been in the market since the 1950s, but it didn't become popular till after 1981 when an American company called Bumble Bee Seafoods started selling their version under the name "Krab" (which stands for "king crab").

Health Benefits

Here are a few:

1) Low in fat and calories

It's low in fat and calories, making it an excellent option for those who're trying to watch their weight or reduce their calorie intake.

It contains only 70 calories and less than one gram of fat per three-ounce serving, making it an excellent source of protein.

2) Rich in protein

Rich in omega-3 fatty acid.(Image via Instagram @inspirationalroll_nj)

It's a good source of protein that's essential for building and repairing muscle tissue, promoting healthy hair, skin and nails, and supporting immune function.

A three-ounce serving of imitation crab meat contains about 15 grams of protein, which is roughly 30% of the recommended daily intake.

3) Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain function, heart health and reducing inflammation. While its omega-3 content may be lower than that of fresh crab meat, it still offers some nutritional benefits.

4) Low in cholesterol

Low in cholesterol (Image via instagram @acekool)

Imitation crab meat is low in cholesterol and contains only 15 milligrams of cholesterol per three-ounce serving, which is less than 5% of the recommended daily intake.

5) Contains vitamins and minerals

It includes several vitamins and minerals that are essential for health, including vitamin B12, vitamin C, calcium and iron.

Vitamin B12 is important for maintaining healthy nerve cells and red blood cells, while vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help protect cells from damage.

Why do some people avoid imitation crab meat?

Might cause allergy to some people (Image via Instagram @ parachuteadvice)

It's made from a white fish called Pollack. The fish is ground up and combined with other ingredients like water, salt, cornstarch and preservatives. While it does not contain any actual seafood (which would be bad for you), there are some concerns about the additives used in its production.

Carmine (also known as cochineal extract) has been shown to cause allergic reactions in some people who consume it regularly - especially those who have trouble digesting foods high in histamine or salicylates.

So, is imitation crab safe to eat? The answer is: it depends. While it can be a convenient and affordable option for those who enjoy seafood, it's important to choose high-quality brands made with natural ingredients and free of harmful additives and preservatives.

It's also important to consume everything in moderation and to balance it with other sources of protein and nutrients. If you have concerns about the safety of seafood in general, it's always best to consult with a healthcare provider or a qualified nutritionist who can provide personalized advice based on your needs and health status.

