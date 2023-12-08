Is improving Posture necessary? Here are the Benefits and Tips for Better Posture

In our day-to-day lives, posture is most likely to be ignored by the majority of people. Improving posture is crucial, as far as overall health is concerned. Posture is often characterized by what position the body is in, in space. Maintaining symmetry and retaining the natural curve of the spine leads to a good posture.

Bad posture can be caused by a forward head, slouching, and irregular positioning of the shoulder position. Bad posture can result in conditions related to the muscoskeleton and there is a risk of injuries too.

In this article, we will learn all about the benefits of good posture and how exercising can help in improving posture further.

Different ways for improving posture

Bad posture can result in muscoskeleton problems (image by nikitabuida on freepik)

If you are maintaining a good posture, it will lead you to overall musculoskeletal health and provide an ideal movement for the body.

Shifting from correct alignment results in imbalance, elevating the risks of muscoskeleton problems. It is important to have proper information about what it takes to have a good posture for the betterment of the body.

Posture while sitting

We all work by sitting on a chair for a prolonged time and it is necessary to maintain a good posture in order to avoid future injuries. The optimal way to sit includes an upright spine without tampering with the lumbar lordosis. Lumbar lordosis is the natural lower back inward curve and it should remain untouched.

Improving posture needs a little tilt from the pelvis, symmetry in the hips and legs, and equal bifurcation of the weight which means the head and neck should be in the center just above the spine, the shoulder should be at the back, and there should be an angle of 90 degrees between the knees and the hips.

Posture while standing

The ideal posture while standing is quite similar to the sitting posture. Your head and neck should be in the center aligning with the spine. The tilting of the anterior or posterior pelvis should be avoided while standing and a balance should be acquired.

Apportionment of weight over the ankle and hip symmetry will help improve posture while standing.

Posture while moving

Support of joints and their alignment is crucial for maintaining a posture while moving. Simple positioning of body parts such as feet, ankles, knees, and spine, and avoiding slouching or arching for a prolonged time could be beneficial.

Wearing comfortable footwear and having an ideal body weight will help reduce too much pressure on the joints.

Exercises for an optimal posture

Support of joints is crucial in improving posture while moving (image by 8photo on freepik)

To pave the way for an improved posture, one must include some stretches and exercises in their daily routine. Mending the specific muscles and maintaining the stability of joints and their alignment with the body while stretching will help improve posture as stretching enhances flexibility and loosens tight muscles.

1. Improving posture should include light stretches affecting body parts like the upper trapezius, levator scapulae, hips, and lower back.

2. Heavy exercises such as chin tucks, rowing, shoulder blade squeezes, bridges, hip thrusts, and core exercises will help in improving posture.

Benefits of Better Posture

A good posture can have many benefits which affect your sedentary lifestyle. Some of the benefits are mentioned below:

1. A good posture facilitates the overall body balance among bones, joints, and muscles.

2. Bad posture for a long time can cause conditions like stiffness in joints, and tightened muscle groups.

3. By improving posture, individuals can have a natural alignment in the body which will help in moving feasibly.

4. Maintaining bad posture can give rise to postural issues, lower neck and back pain, and severe conditions too.

Maintaining a good posture is thus helpful for the overall support of the body. Improving posture should incorporate light stretches and exercising specific muscle groups which will ultimately benefit your lifestyle.