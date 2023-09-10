In a shocking new survey, it has been found that parents have been using melatonin for kids to help them sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 46% of parents have given melatonin supplements to kids under the age of 13.

Although melatonin is a popular sleeping aid, the AASM has said that there's little evidence of the effectiveness of melatonin on children. Naturally produced melatonin in the body helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm or internal clock.

In this article, we discuss whether using melatonin for kids is a safe option or not and how much of it is safe for kids.

Melatonin for kids: Is melatonin safe for kids?

Melatonin supplements do not come under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, unlike other prescription drug and supplements. So, the composition, dosage and types vary.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, researchers found that melatonin content ranged from less than half to more than four times the amount mentioned on the product label.

In a press release, Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, chair of the AASM Public Safety Committee, said:

“If considering melatonin use, parents should consult with a health care professional before giving the supplement to their child to ensure proper dosage and timing,"

Dr. Rishi added:

“Because many sleep difficulties children experience can be fixed with behavioral changes, parents should help their child establish consistent bedtime routines and practice good sleep hygiene first, before turning to melatonin,”

How much melatonin is safe for kids?

Although adequate research has not been conducted on the usage of melatonin for kids, there's some preliminary data regarding the safe dosage levels for different ages.

The dosage needs to be decided by the doctor, and it's not to be taken without a prescription for safety. Doctors often use the following dosage levels for each age group:

Preschoolers (5 years): 1 to 2 milligrams

School-age (6 to 12 years): 1 to 3 milligrams

Adolescents (13 to 18 years): 1 to 5 milligrams

It can be seen that the dosages are lower than regular over-the-counter supplements. Hence, it's not advisable to use commercial supplements for kids.

The usage of melatonin for kids should be strictly under the supervision of a medical professional, as using a hormone supplement has side effects.

Melatonin side effects for kids

The lack of adequate studies on the usage of melatonin for kids makes it difficult to understand its side effects.

However, clinical studies of melatonin in adults have given an idea of the possible side effects of the usage of the hormone. Limited data have indicated similar side effects on children, too.

The reported side effects in children and adolescents include:

Agitation

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Fatigue

Headache

Higher frequency of bedwetting

Mood swings

It's always better to improve sleep quality by improving practices than to take a hormonal supplement.

In case your child is suffering from insomnia, consult a doctor for proper advice. The use of melatonin for kids is rare and is only considered in case it's absolutely necessary.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

