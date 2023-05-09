Is milk the new water? Why science says drinking milk will keep you hydrated

Is milk the new water? It may seem like an unusual question, but science suggests that the statement could hold true.

A recent study from Scotland's St. Andrews University found that different beverages can have a big impact on how hydrated you feel.

The study

It has been found to be more hydrating. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

A study conducted by researchers at St. Andrews University in Scotland has found that milk may be a better drink for hydration than water.

It involved 72 men who were asked to cycle in a hot, humid room till they lost 1% of their bodyweight through sweat. After the exercise, the men were given either water or skimmed milk to drink in four 200 ml servings.

The results were surprising. The researchers found that the men who drank milk were better hydrated than those who drank water. Milk was also found to be more effective in rehydrating the body after exercise than sports drinks or water. That's because milk contains a combination of carbohydrates, proteins and electrolytes that are ideal for rehydration.

Why milk is more hydrating than water?

Milk has more nutrients than other beverages. (Image via Pexels/Danilyuk)

For many reasons, milk is a better choice than water for hydration. First, it has a faster absorption rate than water and other beverages, as it's high in protein.

That means you feel hydrated much sooner after drinking your glass of milk than if you were to drink an equal amount of plain water or another beverage with no added nutrients (like juice).

Second, milk contains more nutrients than most other beverages, including water, so it provides more benefits beyond just hydration.

Studies have shown that calcium can help keep your bones strong, while potassium helps maintain healthy blood pressure by regulating fluid balance in cells throughout the body.

Should you ditch your water bottle for a glass of milk?

Effective ways to hydrate after exercise (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Not necessarily. Water is still an excellent choice for hydration, especially for those who are allergic to milk or vegan.

However, if you're looking for a delicious and effective way to rehydrate after exercise, a glass of milk might just do the trick.

If you're looking for an alternative to Gatorade or other sports drinks, try a glass of milk.

It's not only nutritious but is also very effective at restoring the body's natural hydration levels. So, the next time you hit the gym, consider swapping your sports drink for a glass of milk, and see how it makes you feel.

