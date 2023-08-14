Is mouth-taping good for exercise? World No. 1 women's tennis player Iga Swiatek's unconventional method of training

In the ever-evolving world of sports training, athletes often find inventive ways to enhance their performance. Recently, the spotlight turned to Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1 women's tennis player from Poland, as she raised eyebrows by practicing with a piece of tape over her mouth.

This quirky method has garnered attention, but is it a legitimate training technique or just a passing trend? Let's dive into the world of mouth-taping and its potential impact on athletic performance.

The "why" behind Iga Swiatek's mouth-taping

Iga Swiatek training (Image via Getty)

During the Omnium Banque Nationale tournament in Montreal, Iga Swiatek explained her unique training approach. The idea behind this unconventional method is to challenge her endurance.

Breathing solely through the nose, restricted by the tape, makes every move on the court more challenging.

Swiatek shared:

“I guess it’s the way to kind of work on my endurance by not having me run so fast and do extreme things.”

Despite the unconventional nature, Swiatek believes the mouth-taping approach helps her push her limits and build her stamina.

Nasal breathing's rise in popularity

Nasal breathing with yoga (Image via Freepik/Yanalya)

Swiatek's practice taps into a growing trend—nasal breathing during exercise. This practice, supported by various experts and promoted through social media platforms like TikTok, advocates breathing through the nose as a way to enhance athletic performance.

The approach is rooted in the idea that nasal breathing filters and humidifies the air, aiding in its preparation for entry into the lungs. Moreover, nasal breathing releases nitric oxide, which may dilate blood vessels, offering potential benefits for circulation.

The intersection of science and training

New findings reveal better efficiency results. (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

Exercise scientists and specialists have differing opinions on the practice of mouth-taping during workouts.

While the body naturally switches to mouth breathing during high-intensity exercise for increased oxygen intake, some experts advocate consistent nasal breathing for efficiency.

A study involving runners who adopted nasal-only breathing showed its efficiency, reducing the need for excessive inhalation.

While Iga Swiatek's mouth-taping technique might appear unconventional, it's a testament to the creativity athletes apply to their training routines. The science behind nasal breathing suggests potential benefits, but its application requires careful consideration.

Fitness experts recommend mindful breathing and gradual adaptation to nasal-only breathing for optimal results. Whether you're a professional athlete like Swiatek or a fitness enthusiast, this trend encourages us to explore innovative ways to push our boundaries and redefine our training methods.