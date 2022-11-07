Is Oatmeal Gluten-Free? Does It Help You Lose Weight?

Oatmeal is known for its various health benefits and weight loss properties. It's a versatile and popular breakfast food. It's often used in porridges, milkshakes, smoothies, and in baked items like cupcakes, muffins, and cookies. Oat grains do not contain any gluten.

Gluten is a natural plant protein naturally found in certain grains, including wheat, barley, and rye. Some people react negatively to gluten when immune cells identify gluten as an antigen or toxin.

That happens when someone has celiac disease. Symptoms of celiac disease include fatigue, bloating, alternating constipation, and diarrhea. Oats being gluten-free can plan a crucial role in weight loss without causing any stomach discomfort or bloating.

They are also used by the vegan food industry to produce gluten-free foods and supplements for people with irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and other intestinal disorders.

Nutritional value of oatmeal

Oats are dense in both macro and micronutrients. However, processing can affect the quantity of nutrients present in them. Hundred grams of oats typically contain:

Protein: 17 grams

Fat: 7 grams

Fiber: 10.6 grams

Carbs: 66 grams

Total Calories: 389 kcal

Apart from these macros, oatmeals also contain other micronutrients, such as:

Manganese

Phosphorus

Magnesium

Calcium

Copper

Iron

Zinc

Potassium

Folate

Vitamin B1 (thiamin)

Vitamin B3 (niacin)

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid)

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)

That makes oats one of the most nutrient-dense grains. Whole oats are also high in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds known as polyphenols.

These polyphenols may help lower blood pressure. They also contain compounds known as avenanthramides. These compounds are known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-itching effects. They're considered a good source of high-quality vegan protein and have a satisfactory balance of essential amino acids

Health benefits of oatmeal

Oatmeal can indirectly aid weight loss by keeping the stomach full for longer when compared to other grains.

Oats are cheaper than expensive gluten-free grains like Quinoa and are a good source of dietary fiber. Dietary fibers are known to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) without affecting good cholesterol (HDL).

Fibers can also act as prebiotics and promote the growth of probiotic gut bacteria. Oatmeal helps in improving insulin sensitivity and might be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

A compound present in oats, known as beta-glucan, may also contribute to improved insulin sensitivity and help lower blood glucose levels. Beta-glucan may also trigger the release of peptide YY (PYY), responsible for satiety. Beta-glucan dissolves partially in water and forms a thick, gel-like solution, which helps in better absorption of nutrients in the gut.

Oatmeals are known to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer in the large intestine. They are also known to help reduce blood pressure and aid in digestion. Oatmeal contains beneficial plant compounds known as lignans, which can reduce the risk of heart disease. They may also protect LDL cholesterol from oxidation and thus reducing inflammation.

During a study, individuals who consumed oatmeal regularly claimed improved digestion and decreased constipation. They also claimed to have lesser bloating and flatulence issues.

How to make oatmeal?

Here's a simple and easy recipe to make oatmeal from rolled oats.

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup of water or milk

A pinch of salt

almonds

Boil the ingredients for a few minutes till they're soft. Sprinkle some seeds and top it with berries and other fruits. Yogurt is optional. It's not recommended to add sugar. Artificial sweeteners, including stevia and erythritol, can be used. Oats are also used to make gluten-free bread and bakery products.

Instant oats are highly processed products made from raw oats. They can be cooked in a short amount of time.

Takeaway

Oatmeal is a gluten-free grain that might help improve insulin sensitivity and help people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. Improved insulin sensitivity also aids in weight loss. Oatmeals are rich in beneficial plant compounds such as soluble fiber beta-glucan and antioxidants called avenanthramides.

A balanced diet with regular exercise is important for weight loss. It's not recommended to eat oatmeal all day, as that could prevent the body from getting other crucial nutrients. The diet must contain all other healthy foods as well.

