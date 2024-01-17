Is potato milk healthy? Exploring its amazing benefits

The market for dairy-free milk has witnessed a growth in creative substitutes for conventional cow's milk in recent times. Potato milk is one such newcomer that has been causing quite a stir. Because of its distinct taste, mild flavor, and numerous possible health benefits, this plant-based milk is becoming increasingly well-liked.

In general, potato milk is created by boiling and peeling potatoes, just like it sounds. However, compared to other plant-based milk alternatives such as soy and oat, there isn't a large selection that can be purchased in stores.

Currently, only one brand is available. Dug, which created the first potato milk in history, has swept through Europe. There are presently three types to choose from- unsweetened, barista, and original.

Health benefits of potato milk

Milk from potatoes is a new vegan product. (Image via Unsplash/ Chuttersnap)

Potatoes are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and carbohydrates, and they also contain practically all the other nutrients we need to survive. Potatoes are not only one of the healthiest foods on the planet, but they also contain a wealth of nutrients that are reflected in the milk.

Here’s a list of benefits on offer:

1) Rich in nutrients

Vitamins and minerals are among the important components that can be found in this vegan milk. It has vitamin C, which is well-known for enhancing the immune system, and B6, which is essential for brain growth and function. It also contains minerals including phosphorus, which is essential for healthy bones, and potassium, which promotes heart health.

2) Low in calories

Potato milk often has fewer calories than some other plant-based milk substitutes. This can be a benefit for those who are controlling their caloric intake, which makes it a good option for people who want to keep their weight in check.

3) Good for lactose-intolerant people

The fact that this vegan milk is naturally lactose-free is one of its many benefits; this makes it a great choice for anyone who is lactose intolerant or has a dairy allergy. It has a creamy mouthfeel without causing the gastrointestinal distress that comes with dairy products.

How to make potato milk at home

Potatoes can be used to make milk at home. (Image via Unsplash/ Debby Hudson)

A quick and affordable method to savor this dairy-free substitute is to make it at home:

Ingredients:

2 potatoes of moderate size

4 cups of water

Additives (optional): sugar, agave syrup, vanilla extract or maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Method:

Peel and thoroughly wash the potatoes. Dice the potatoes into uniformly sized, tiny pieces. This facilitates the starch extraction and heating process.

Add enough water to a pot to cover the chopped potatoes. Once the water reaches boiling point, lower the heat to a simmer. Cook for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and penetrated easily with a fork.

Once cooked, remove the potatoes with caution, being sure to reserve the water. To make the potato milk, utilize the starchy water.

The boiled potatoes and the reserved starchy water should be combined in a blender. Blend until the consistency is smooth.

Use sugar, maple syrup, or agave syrup to taste-test the milk and adjust the sweetness. You can also add a small amount of vanilla essence for flavor. To improve the overall flavor, sprinkle in a little salt.

Refrigerate the potato milk after transferring it to a fresh, airtight container.

The growing list of plant-based milk substitutes is starting to include potato milk, which seems quite promising. It's something to think about for people looking for dairy-free solutions because of their neutral flavor, nutritional advantages, and adaptability in the kitchen.