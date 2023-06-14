Is it safe to drink kombucha on an empty stomach? TikTok fans are trying it out

Kombucha has been a go-to health drink for years, but lately, a new TikTok trend has emerged - drinking kombucha on an empty stomach.

Proponents of this practice believe that it can help with digestion, strengthen the immune system and provide a natural energy boost. but are these claims backed up by scientific evidence?

Let's take a look at the potential benefits and risks of drinking this fermented tea on an empty stomach to determine whether it's worth adding to your daily routine.

What is Kombucha?

Fermented tea (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Sousa)

By adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to sweetened tea and fermenting it, Kombucha is created as a fermented tea.

The mixture is left to ferment for several days or weeks, during which time the bacteria and yeast consume the sugar and produce a range of beneficial compounds, including probiotics, acetic acid and antioxidants.

How does drinking kombucha on an empty stomach affect your gut?

Reduces the symptoms of bloating and gas (Image via Unsplash/Harrison Kugler)

Drinking kombucha on an empty stomach may have some potential benefits for gut health.

When consumed on an empty stomach, the probiotics in this drink are able to reach the gut more quickly and efficiently. That can help improve the balance of bacteria in the gut, which can have a range of positive effects on overall health.

Additionally, drinking it on an empty stomach may help stimulate production of stomach acid and digestive enzymes. That can help improve digestion and reduce symptoms like bloating and gas.

Potential risks

For some, it might create gut issues (Image via Unsplash/Tyler Nix Dke)

While this fermented tea is generally considered safe for most people, there are some potential risks associated with consuming it.

This is a fermented drink, which means it can contain trace amounts of alcohol. While the alcohol content is typically very low, it may still be a concern for pregnant women, children and anyone with a history of alcohol abuse.

Additionally, some people may experience digestive issues like bloating or gas when consuming this drink. This is typically a result of the probiotics and other compounds in this drink interacting with the bacteria in the gut.

These symptoms are usually mild and go away on their own, but if they persist or become severe, it's important to speak with a healthcare professional.

If you decide to try out this new diet trend, keep in mind that there are risks involved: drinking this fermented drink on an empty stomach can cause bloating and nausea due to high acidity levels (which may lead to heartburn).

If these symptoms are severe enough or last longer than 24 hours after drinking it on an empty stomach, consult a doctor immediately.

Drinking kombucha on an empty stomach may have some potential benefits for gut health, but there's no scientific evidence to support this claim.

However, it's a healthy drink that can provide a range of benefits when consumed regularly. As with any dietary supplement, it's important to consume it in moderation and to consult a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet.

