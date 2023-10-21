Is your skin purging or just breaking out? Explained

Is your skin in utter distress and you can't seem to understand why? It could be skin purging. This is commonly seen after starting a new skincare regimen and can leave you wondering why your skin suddenly looks worse than before.

When it comes to our skin, we all aspire to have a clear and healthy complexion. However, encountering bumps, blemishes and acne breakouts is something many of us have experienced.

Knowing the difference between a breakout and skin purging can be handy if you have a bunch of K-products and a new skincare regime.

What is skin purging?

Different from skin breakout (Image via Unsplash/Amplitude Magazin)

Skin purging is a phenomenon that occurs when you introduce a new skincare product or treatment to your routine.

It happens when the product accelerates the skin cell turnover rate, pushing the impurities and congestion hidden beneath the surface to come forward. This process of elimination occurs faster than the skin's natural renewal cycle, leading to a temporary aggravation of the existing skin issues.

What to look for -

Timeframe: Skin purging typically occurs within the first two to four weeks of using a new product. It's a relatively short-term process that clears up as your skin adjusts to the treatment. Location: Purging usually occurs in areas where you commonly experience breakouts, like the forehead, chin and cheeks. Appearance: The blemishes that develop during skin purging may resemble your regular breakouts but tend to surface in clusters or groups. These breakouts also have a shorter lifespan than traditional acne.

Regular breakouts are different from skin purging

Breakouts can appear on any part of the body. (Image via Unsplash/Safia Shakil)

Regular breakouts, unlike purging, are not triggered by introducing new skincare products.

They're the result of various factors like hormones, stress, diet or external irritants. Understanding the characteristics of regular breakouts will help you address them appropriately.

Characteristics of Regular Breakouts

Timeframe: Regular breakouts can occur at any time and are not linked to a specific introduction of new products. Location: Breakouts are not limited to areas where you typically experience acne; they can form on any part of your face or body. Appearance: Non-purging breakouts may present as individual pimples or larger, inflamed cysts. They tend to last longer than purging blemishes due to the natural skin healing process.

Tips for dealing with skin purging and breakouts

Having a consistent skincare routine can help. (Image via Unsplash/Kimia Zarifi)

1) Be patient

Skin purging usually subsides on its own within a few weeks. Allow your skin time to adjust to the new product before making any judgments.

2) Maintain a consistent routine

Stick to a regular skincare routine to minimize any disruptions to your skin's natural balance.

3) Seek professional advice

If you're uncertain about whether your skin concerns are due to purging or regular breakouts, consult a dermatologist who can provide guidance based on your specific situation.

Distinguishing between skin purging and regular breakouts is important to address your skin concerns effectively.

Noticing the different signs, characteristics and timelines associated with both can help you make informed decisions about your skincare routine. Remember to be patient and observant, and seek professional advice when needed. With the right approach, achieving clear and healthy skin is well within reach.