The interest in sourdough bread has been renewed with several businesses producing their own starter packs and varied recipes. It is amongst the oldest leavened bread which has been involved around many different cultures. Making this bread has also been gaining increasing popularity for the activity.

Sourdough bread can be considered a nutritious alternative to conventional bread. This bread tends to be an excellent source of antioxidants, protein, and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It also has a lesser amount of sugar than conventional bread. Overall, this bread can be considered healthy for consumption on a moderate basis.

Sourdough bread is healthy for body. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Sourdough Bread: Health Benefits

This bread uses a traditional method of bread leavening that relies on a combination of lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast, which are naturally found in flour. It is similar to other breads except being more nutritious. However, the material used also influences the nutritional content and potential benefits of the bread.

Here are some of the health benefits that can be gained from sourdough bread, which makes it healthy for consumption:

1. Improved digestion

Sourdough bread can be considered more easily digestible than conventional bread. The fiber present in this bread helps in feeding the “good” bacteria of your intestines and acting as a prebiotic. It will help in developing a stable and healthy digestive system in the body. This bread also has a lesser amount of gluten, which makes it beneficial for people with gluten sensitivity.

2. Reduced blood sugar levels

This bread is effective for the management of blood sugar levels in comparison to conventional bread. The bread will help in lowering the glycemic index, which will help in keeping your insulin levels and not raising them. This means that your insulin levels will remain the same and not increase as after consuming the white bread.

3. Prevention of diseases

This bread tends to be rich in antioxidants in comparison to white bread, which makes it beneficial for overall health. The lactic acid bacteria will improve the antioxidants in the body, which will provide benefits such as reduced risks of chronic illness ranging from Alzheimer's and cancer to heart problems.

4. Improved overall health

The different nutritional components of sourdough bread will provide you with varying benefits. Potassium, for instance, will help in improving cell functioning and regulating heartbeat.

Bottom Line

This bread is rich in antioxidants. (Image via Pexels/Monserrat Soldu)

Sourdough bread can be considered an effective alternative to conventional bread as it is richer in nutrition and provides several advantages to the body.

Some of the advantages of this bread include improved overall functioning of the body, enhanced digestive system, lesser likelihood of getting diseases, and reduced levels of blood sugar.

However, it is important to remember that this bread contains gluten even in smaller amounts, which makes it problematic for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease. Additionally, people who make this bread at home should be aware of the likelihood of contamination. Your bread can be contaminated when it looks fuzzy, develops patches of different colors, and never bubbles.

Poll : 0 votes