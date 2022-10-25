5 Best Yoga Exercises & Asanas for Healthy Digestion

Regular practice of yoga exercises and asanas is an effective natural approach one can adopt for healthy digestion as it reduces stress, boosts circulation, improves physical movement, and more.

Not only that, but yoga exercises also help alleviate symptoms such as constipation, bowel movements, diarrhea, and nausea, supporting long-term healthy digestion. The combination of gentle stretching and twisting movement, along with deep stretches, will do wonders for your overall health.

We have made a list of the five most amazing yoga exercises and asanas that you can inculcate into your regular routine for healthy digestion.

Seated Side Bend and 4 Other Yoga Exercises for Healthy Digestion

1. Belly Twist or Jathara Parivartanasana

Belly twists are among the most fantastic yoga exercises that will support healthy digestion by promoting gut health and boosting body circulation. This yoga exercise also involves simple twisting movements, which makes it beginner friendly.

To do this exercise:

Begin by lying flat on your back, feet pressed on the ground, hands outstretched to the side, and knees bent.

With your feet and knees together, raise your feet off the ground.

With your upper back pressed onto the ground, bring your bent legs towards the right side by rotating your hips. Rotate your neck to the other side.

Hold before steadily bringing your hips back to the neutral position, and slowly extend your legs.

Repeat.

2. Knees to Chest Pose or Apanasana

This pose will gently stimulate your internal organs and promote bowel movements. This asana's gentle movement will also help reduce the strain on your lower back and relax your muscles.

To do this yoga exercise:

Start by lying on the ground in a supine position while keeping your legs straight.

Gently bend both your knees and drive them towards your chest.

You can also loop your arms around the legs to pull your legs closer toward the chest.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

3. Seated Side Bend or Parsva Sukhasana

Seated side bends are among the simple yoga exercises that will help alleviate gas and bloating and support overall healthy digestion. It will also wholly and efficiently stretch your upper body, including your shoulders, back, and belly.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin by assuming a cross-legged position on the ground and place your hands on the ground on the respective sides.

Lift your right arm straight towards the ceiling before leaning your body to the left.

Your face should be outward with your left arm pressed to the ground.

Hold before repeating on the other side.

4. Extended Puppy Pose or Uttana Shishosana

Extended puppy poses will promote healthy digestion by gently stimulating and massaging your internal organs and providing relief from constipation. It will also properly stretch your posterior chain and improve your overall body posture.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin in the tabletop position on the ground on all fours with your back straight.

Walk your hands to the front while keeping your hips stacked over your knees.

Lower your head to the ground with your hands outstretched in the front.

Make sure to stretch your posterior chain effectively. Hold before releasing.

5. Supine Spinal Twist Pose or Supta Matsyendrasana

Supine spinal twist poses are among the decent yoga exercises that promote healthy digestion by alleviating bloating and constipation. This yoga exercise will also help build better spinal mobility and stretch your lower back.

To do this yoga exercise:

Begin by lying in the supine position on the ground before bending your knees with your feet flat.

Make sure that your hips are working properly during the movement of this exercise.

Straighten your right leg to the front and bring your left knee towards your chest.

Next, gently rotate your body to the right while bringing your left knee over your right side.

Position your left arm perpendicular to your body and straight on the ground. Gently press onto your left knee with your right hand.

Hold before repeating on the other side.

Bottom Line

The yoga exercises and asanas listed above are some of the most effective and amazing ones for healthy digestion in the long and short term. Gentle movement and deep breathing will provide many benefits, including flushing out the toxins from the body, relieving constipation, helping with bowel movements, and more.

These yoga exercises can do wonders for the overall health and fitness of the body; therefore, you should definitely include these asanas in your workout routine.

Poll : 0 votes