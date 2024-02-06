Is the suicide grip bench press worst of all? Exploring the risks

The suicide grip bench pressing refers to a thumbless grip where the thumb does not wrap around the barbell. Instead, it rests alongside it, parallel to the fingers. This grip is controversial due to the increased risk of the bar slipping from the hands and falling onto the chest or neck, potentially causing serious injury or death.

Advocates claim it offers better wrist alignment and may reduce strain, potentially allowing for a more comfortable lift and targeting of the chest muscles. However, the significant safety risks associated with the suicide grip lead many trainers and gyms to advise against its use.

Are there any benefits of a suicide grip bench press?

Suicide grip bench press (Image via Unsplash/Michael Demoya)

Enhanced Wrist Alignment: This grip may align the wrists more directly beneath the bar, potentially easing wrist discomfort and strain for some users. Such alignment could facilitate a more natural press motion, as it may prevent the wrists from bending as much as they might with a traditional grip.

Focused Muscle Engagement: Certain lifters believe the suicide grip helps isolate the chest and triceps better by possibly minimizing the forearm contribution. This isolation could lead to more effective activation and growth in these specific muscles.

Shoulder Stress Minimization: The thumbless grip might change the pressing angle, possibly easing shoulder joint stress. This adjustment can be particularly beneficial for those with previous shoulder issues or who wish to lessen shoulder discomfort.

Heightened Mind-Muscle Connection: The inherent risk of this grip might sharpen the lifter's mental focus and concentration. Such increased awareness could enhance the connection between mind and muscle, resulting in lifts that are more controlled and effective.

Risks of suicide grip bench press

Suicide grip bench press (Image via Unsplash/Alora Griffiths)

Elevated Bar Dropping Risk: The primary danger is that the bar could potentially slip from your grasp. Without the thumb securing the bar, grip stability is compromised. A slipping bar can lead to severe injuries if it falls onto the chest, neck, or face.

Difficulty Correcting Slips: Correcting even slight movements of the bar can be challenging without the thumb for stabilization. This issue may cause unbalanced lifting and muscle strain as the lifter tries to adjust to the bar's motion.

Serious Injury Potential: A dropped bar can result in devastating injuries, such as crushed windpipes, facial trauma, rib fractures, and significant bruising. In extreme cases, such accidents can be fatal, especially without a spotter or safety measures in place.

Impact on Lifting Capability: Some may find their lifting capacity reduced due to the insecure grip. Fear of dropping the bar could lead to underperformance.

Legal and Liability Concerns: Using a suicide grip in a public gym could entail legal repercussions. Accidents stemming from this grip might influence insurance claims or lead to liability issues, as many gyms prohibit its use due to safety concerns.

Increased Psychological Strain: Awareness of the grip's dangers can heighten anxiety and stress during lifting. This additional stress can distract from focus and enjoyment, potentially affecting overall lifting performance.

Should you opt for a suicide grip bench press?

Opting for a suicide grip in bench press is generally not recommended due to the significant safety risks it poses. The primary concern is the increased risk of the bar slipping from the hands, as the thumb does not secure the bar.

Suicide grip bench press (Image via Unsplash/Michael Demoya)

This can lead to severe accidents, including serious injuries or even fatal outcomes, especially if performed without a spotter or proper safety equipment.

Some lifters argue that the suicide grip offers benefits such as improved wrist alignment, better muscle targeting, reduced shoulder stress, and an enhanced mind-muscle connection.

Many fitness professionals, trainers, and gyms strongly discourage its use, advising lifters to adopt a full grip with their thumb wrapped around the bar for greater stability and control.