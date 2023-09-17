Here’s Why You Get Shoulder Pain from Sleeping at Night

Shoulder pain from sleeping at night can arise as a problem for you if the pain lasts longer than a few hours. One of the big culprits is your sleeping posture. If you're a side sleeper, and you don't have the right pillow or mattress support, your shoulder can end up taking a beating from all the weight it's bearing.

It's like your shoulder's trying to be a superhero while you sleep, and it's not fun for anyone involved. To dodge this nighttime pain, you should aim for a neutral spine position. That means finding a mattress and pillows that support your neck and shoulders properly. If you're a side sleeper, hugging a body pillow can also help distribute the weight better.

During the day, some gentle stretches and shoulder exercises can keep things from getting too stiff. Further, if the pain keeps bugging you, it's a good idea to chat with a doctor. They can rule out any other issues and suggest treatments like physical therapy or meds.

Why Does Shoulder Pain from Sleeping Occur?

Shoulder pain from sleeping (Image via Getty Images)

Poor sleeping posture: Firstly, improper sleeping posture plays a significant role. Individuals who sleep in positions that do not adequately support their shoulders and neck may experience discomfort. Side sleeping, in particular, can exert pressure on the shoulder joint, leading to pain.

Pressure points: Secondly, pressure points can contribute to this issue. Sleeping positions that create concentrated pressure on the shoulder can lead to soreness or pain, particularly if held for extended periods.

Muscle tension: Muscle tension is another factor. Sleeping in positions that strain the shoulder muscles can result in tension and discomfort, especially if the muscles are not fully relaxed during sleep.

Underlying conditions: Underlying medical conditions, such as rotator cuff injuries, bursitis, or arthritis, can exacerbate shoulder pain during sleep. These conditions may become more problematic when combined with poor sleeping posture.

Sleeping environment: Additionally, the quality of the sleeping environment matters. An unsupportive mattress or pillows that do not provide proper neck and shoulder support can contribute to discomfort.

Overuse or previous injuries: Lastly, previous shoulder injuries or overuse can make the shoulder more susceptible to nighttime pain when subjected to unfavorable sleeping positions.

How Can You Reduce the Chances of Getting the Pain?

Choose the Right Mattress: Invest in a quality mattress that provides adequate support for your body. A mattress that is too firm or too soft can lead to poor spinal alignment and shoulder discomfort. Look for a medium-firm mattress that supports your natural posture.

Use Supportive Pillows: Ensure your pillows provide proper support for your head and neck. If you're a side sleeper, use a thicker pillow to fill the gap between your head and shoulder. Back sleepers may benefit from a thinner pillow, while stomach sleepers might consider sleeping without a pillow to reduce neck strain.

Adopt a Proper Sleep Position: Sleeping on your back or switching sides periodically during the night can help distribute the pressure on your shoulders more evenly. Avoid sleeping on your stomach as it can twist your neck and shoulders.

Consider a Body Pillow: If you're a side sleeper, hugging a body pillow can help maintain a neutral spinal position and reduce strain on your shoulders.

Check Your Pillow Height: Ensure your pillow is the right height to keep your head and neck aligned with your spine. Experiment with different pillow sizes or thicknesses to find the most comfortable fit for your body.

Stretch Before Bed: Gentle shoulder and neck stretch before bedtime can help relax tense muscles and improve flexibility, reducing the chances of waking up with shoulder pain.

Maintain Good Posture: Good posture during the day can have a positive impact on your sleeping posture. Focus on maintaining proper alignment while sitting and standing.

Now that you have figured out how to reduce the chances of getting shoulder pain from sleeping, you can prepare yourself for some high-quality sleep.