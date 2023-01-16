Is Tea Good for You? 6 Reasons You Should Drink It Every Day

Is tea good for you? If this is a question that you often find asking yourself, you don’t need to look any further. In this article, we will learn about the extensive health benefits of tea so that you can incorporate it in your daily routine.

Tea has been a part of folklore for time immemorial. Studies have shown that tea provides numerous health benefits, including boosting immune system, and reducing inflammation and chances of contracting chronic diseases like heart disease or cancer.

The benefits vary from individual to individual. However, regular tea consumption can leave a lasting impact on your wellness.

Health Benefits of Tea

Tea has many benefits. (Image via Pexels/Mareefe)

If you're wondering whether tea is good for you, here are six health benefits of tea:

1) Increases Fat Burning

To answer the question is tea good for you, it's most certainly yes, as tea helps in burning high amounts of fat and boosts metabolic rate. However, these benefits may vary from person to person.

2) Presence of Antioxidants

Tea is e a great source of antioxidants, which help improve hair and skin health and protects against oxidative damage caused by chronic inflammation. It also helps in lowering likelihood of breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer.

3) Prevents Chronic Disease

Tea helps reduce chances of contracting chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

Green and black tea can help lower blood sugar level along with improving insulin sensitivity, reducing likelihood of type 2 diabetes. There are teas that help in preventing cardiovascular problems, like boosting antioxidants to lower bad cholesterol.

4) Weight Management

Green tea is good for weight loss and helps with weight management. Tea helps reduce fat and lowers chances of getting obesity.

Studies have shown that people who regularly drink green tea have reduced belly fat, waist circumference, and overall fat. However, it varies from person to person.

5) Herbal Tea Benefits

There are several herbal teas available, which come with many benefits, such as:

Chamomile tea reduces menstrual pain.

Peppermint tea provides relief in motion sickness and upset stomach.

Ginger tea helps reduce chronic indigestion.

6) Overall Health Improvement

Tea has a health benefits. These include helping reduce weight, lower chances of chronic diseases like diabetes 2 and cardiovascular problems, helping lose weight, and more. It can also help you lead a longer life by protecting against heart and cancer disease.

Tea has numerous benefits (Image via Pexels/Maria Tyutina)

Tea provides a wide range of health benefits already described above, so you should incorporate it in your daily routine. Black and green tea is good for cold, as it helps with sore throat.

However, there are some categories of teas that you should avoid. as they can be harmful for health for a variety of reasons, including high amount of sugar, no nutritional value, and probability of triggering allergies.

Teas you avoid include trendy bubble teas, detox teas, fancy teas, and herbal teas, as they can trigger allergies.

