Is The Galveston Diet a Good Way to Lose Weight?

The Galveston Diet was developed by OBGYN physician Dr. Mary Claire Haver to aid weight loss in menopausal women. Intermittent fasting and an anti-inflammatory diet are the cornerstones of this diet.

We are all aware that there is no one size fits all approach to weight management, and that many trendy diets may not take into consideration your particular difficulties, particularly your age. The Galveston diet, which has become one of the hottest diets we've seen in 2022, is one of the reasons why specialists are raving about a brand-new category of diet guidance.

What Is the Galveston Diet?

The Galveston diet is a weight loss plan that is especially made to prevent and combat menopausal and perimenopausal weight gain.

As opposed to counting calories, which is the main focus of many weight loss diets, the Galveston Diet uses an alternative approach to weight loss.

According to Haver, women who follow the Galveston Diet not only lose weight and build strength, but they also sleep better, experience fewer hot flashes, and avoid cognitive fog.

The Galveston Diet is a weight loss regimen created to reverse menopausal weight gain. According to Haver, focusing on anti-inflammatory meals rather than merely calorie restriction makes hormones more conducive to fat loss. The diet prioritizes whole foods and restricts processed meals, added sweets, and artificial chemicals.

According to the diet's website, which provides little information, it combines eating items that reduce inflammation with intermittent fasting.

The diet emphasizes Whole Foods and advises dieters to avoid processed meals, artificial chemicals, and added sweets.

What to Eat in the Galveston Diet?

Anti-inflammatory foods are the mainstay of the diet. This means that a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins, are on the menu.

A few examples of menu dishes include a blueberry and spinach collagen smoothie, chicken romaine salad with avocado, shrimp scampi with zucchini noodles, and portobello mushrooms packed with beef.

What to Avoid in the Galveston Diet?

Foods that are heavily processed and those with a lot of added sugar are not recommended. Here’s a list of foods to avoid:

Foods with processed or refined carbohydrates, such as white spaghetti, pizza, and chips

Refined flour

Meals with a lot of added sugar, including sweets, pastries, and cookies

Sweet sodas and beverages

Meals with artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup

Fried foods

Processed meats such as sausages, burgers, and salami

Pros of the Galveston Diet

For starters, this diet is more sustainable than most because you don't need to track your macronutrients or calories.

Although the Galveston Diet contains macronutrient requirements, it emphasizes adding anti-inflammatory foods to your diet, such as antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

It also shows you how to regulate your hormones for fat loss and promotes healthy behaviors like food planning and preparation.

Cons of the Galveston Diet

There has not yet been any research on the Galveston Diet or the percentage of people who successfully lose weight on this diet and keep it off. However, there is evidence that eating anti-inflammatory foods is beneficial. As already noted, another drawback of intermittent fasting is that it might not be appropriate for everyone.

For others, limiting meals to an eight-hour window may backfire. Last but not least, some people may be restricted by the requirement that you purchase the program in order to have full access to the diet.

Conclusion

Intermittent fasting and an anti-inflammatory diet may help people lose weight, according to some research. Using this strategy, it's possible that the Galveston Diet will work better for some menopausal women than conventional calorie-restrictive diets.

However, not enough detailed research has been done on the Galveston Diet itself.

Additionally, the diet might be helpful in preventing long-term illnesses like insulin resistance, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Due to the restricted food and eating window, there is a chance that people will find it challenging to stick to their diet.

