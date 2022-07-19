Is Vitamin B12 Only Available in Animals? 5 Best Sources of B12

Vitamin B12 is essential to the human body, but where does it come from? Many people falsely believe vitamin B12 is only found in animal products and isn’t available in plant sources. However, that’s not true, as there are plenty of great plant sources of vitamin B12.

The water-soluble vitamin becomes active when eaten and has two main functions. B12 is responsible for breaking down fatty acids and for helping release and use the energy from food sources throughout the body. However, one aspect about B12 is often not as well-known – that there are only animal sources that has it.

What is Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin and an important nutrient, especially for people over the age of 50. Water-soluble vitamins are easily absorbed by the body and don’t need to be stored.

Unlike fat-soluble vitamins, which are stored in the body till they’re needed, vitamin B12 can be stored in the liver till it’s needed by cells. However, without enough vitamin B12 in your diet, it’s possible to develop a deficiency.

Why Vitamin B12 Is Important for Our Body?

Vitamin B12 is important for the following reasons:

healthy nerve and brain cells

increasing concentration, alertness and memory

assists in the production of healthy red blood cells and preventing anemia

aids energy production, protects eye health

helps regulate DNA duplication

and may help prevent congenital abnormalities (those present at birth)

Five Best Sources of Vitamin B12

The five best sources of vitamin B12 are as follows:

1) Red Meat

Beef is an excellent source of B12, which can be found in an even greater quantity in other meats.

Three ounces of 80% lean ground beef contain 2.42 micrograms of B12, which is just over 100% of the daily recommended allowance for B12. Beef is packed with other important nutrients like folate, niacin, iron, zinc and potassium too. It's also a great source of protein.

When trying to lower your cholesterol, try to limit red meat. Leaner cuts of red meat have less saturated fat than fattier cuts.

2) Tuna

Tuna is a popular fish that's rich in nutrients, including protein, vitamins and minerals. It contains high concentrations of B12—especially in the dark muscles under the skin (called meatloaf) - which are known for their high nutritional value.

A serving of cooked tuna contains 453% of the DV (daily value) of vitamin. This serving also provides a good amount of lean protein, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin A and vitamin B3. Canned tuna also contains a decent amount of B12.

3) Organ Meat

Organ meat, especially lamb liver and kidney, are some of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat.

B12 is found in large amounts in these organs, and a 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving of lamb liver provides about 3,571% of the Daily Value of this nutrient. Beef and veal liver may be very high in B12. Lamb liver is also rich in copper, selenium and vitamins A and B2.

Lamb kidneys, along with veal and beef kidneys, are rich in B12. A 100-gram serving of lamb kidneys provides more than 3,000% of the daily value for vitamin B12 and more than 100% of the daily value of vitamin B2 and selenium.

4) Nutritional Yeast

Popular among vegans, nutritional yeast is used as a seasoning and food topping. It's a type of yeast grown specifically to be eaten, providing a savoury flavour to foods. However, nutritional yeast cannot make B12, so it must be fortified if it's going to serve as a dietary source.

Nutritional yeast is a tasty, healthy food made from a single-celled fungus called Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It's fortified with essential vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of protein, fibre, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine (B6), folic acid, biotin and chromium.

5) Milk and Dairy Products

Milk and other dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, are good sources of protein and several vitamins and minerals. Milk contains B12, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

One cup (240 ml) of whole cow's milk supplies 46% of the daily value of this nutrient. That's a lot of B12 per serving—but it's only one serving.

Full-fat plain yogurt also has a lot of B12, as do milk and other dairy products. In a recent study, researchers found that the human body absorbs vitamin B12 from these sources better than it does from beef, fish or eggs.

Takeaway

Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that helps your body maintain healthy nerve cells and make DNA. It also plays a role in energy metabolism and the formation of red blood cells. Moreover, it works hand-in-hand with folate to help prevent anaemia. As if all that wasn't enough, it plays a role in preventing your metabolism from going out of sync.

No matter where you are in your vegan journey, it's important to know the best ways to get enough vitamin B12 in your diet. Sure, supplements seem like one option, but they're not the most fun. More importantly, getting your B12 from natural food sources deservedly gets more respect; after all, those nutrients come from there in the first place.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you prefer vitamin b12 via animal sources or plant-base source? Animal sources I am a vegan; plant-based for me! 0 votes so far