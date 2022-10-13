Is Yoga Good for Weight Loss? 5 Easy Yoga Types for Fat Loss and Toning

Yoga can certainly help you lose weight. The more active forms of yoga are best suited for this purpose, but you may also find yourself quite relaxed after a gentle session of evening yoga, that will help in negating day-to-day stress and thus help you lose those extra pounds quickly.

The fact is that day-to-day stress, lack of time, and maybe that little bit of lethargy is where it all starts. You begin to crave junk food while your exercise and physical activity is decreasing all the time. Putting on a few pounds leads you into more stress, leading to more cravings for comfort food, ultimately resulting in weight gain.

The most important aspect of yoga is that it will support physical, mental, and spiritual development that will allow you to create the best version of yourself. This acceptance and evolution of the self is beyond worldly desires like weight gain or loss; it is essential for you to begin a positive relationship with yourself and your body. This will ultimately help you realize your full potential and become the best version of the person you are meant to be.

Easy Yoga for Weight Loss and Toning

All types of yoga are beneficial for the entire body, but some particular asanas may be meant for a specific purpose or better at achieving your objective. Here, we will look at 5 easy yoga poses that are best suited for weight loss and toning.

1. Utkatasana

This asana will help you lose weight by toning your thigh muscles.

Step 1: Stand up straight, with your feet just a little bit apart.

Step 2: Put your palms down and put your hands out in front of you. Don't bend your elbows.

Step 3: Bend your knees and push your pelvis down as if you were sitting on a chair.

Step 4: Move your hand up so that the tips of your fingers point up.

Step 5: Stretch out your back, face forward, and try to relax in this position.

Step 6: Take a break and breathe in and out in the position.

2. Trikonasana

Trikonasana will help you lose weight by activating your core and opening your hips and shoulders.

Step 1: Stand straight on the ground with your legs about 2 ft apart.

Step 2: Take a deep breath in and lift both hands out to the sides until they are in line with your shoulders. Your palms should be facing down and your hands should be flat on the ground.

Step 3: Let your breath out, bend your torso to the right, and hinge at the hips to reach your right hand down to your right foot.

Step 4: Reach your left hand up to the ceiling and look up.

Step 5: Stay in this position for 10 to 20 seconds, and then go back to Step 1. On the other side, do the same thing.

3. Virbhadrasana II

Virbhadrasana II will help you lose weight by strengthening your hips, legs, and shoulders.

Step 1: Stand on the ground with your arms at your sides and your feet hip-width apart.

Step 2: Let out a big breath and take a big step to the right.

Step 3: Point your right toes outward and bend your knees 90 degrees.

Step 4: Turn your left foot 15 degrees toward your right. The heel of your left foot should be in line with the middle of your right foot.

Step 5: Raise both arms sideways until they are at shoulder height. Your hands should be facing up.

Step 6: In this position, take a few deep breaths, then turn your head to the right and gently push your pelvis down as far as you can.

Step 7: Take a short break, and then go back to the starting position. Repeat the same sequence on the other side.

4. Setu Bandha Sarvanganasana

The bridge pose helps in weight loss by improving muscle tone, digestion, regulating hormones, and improving thyroid levels.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet firmly on the ground. Your legs should be just a little bit apart, and your arms should be at your sides.

Step 2: Press your feet into the floor, take a deep breath in, and roll your hips up off the floor as you inhale.

Step 3: Lift your chest by pressing your shoulders and arms into the ground.

Step 4: Use the muscles in your legs and behind to lift your hips.

Step 5: Stay in this position for four to eight breaths, and then go back to the starting position.

5. Naukasana

Naukasana helps in weight loss by strengthening and toning the belly and abdominal region.

Step 1: Sit on the mat with your feet firmly on the floor and your knees bent. Put your hands down at your sides.

Step 2: Raise your feet just a little bit off the ground so that your shins are parallel to the ground. Put your weight on your behind.

Step 3: Keep your spine straight and tilt your upper body slightly backward.

Step 4: Keep your upper body straight so that it forms a "V" with your legs.

Step 5: Contract your shoulder muscles and stretch your arms out in front of you so that they are parallel to the floor and your palms are facing down.

Step 6: Tighten your abdominal muscles and take a few deep breaths.

Conclusion

Performing these five yoga asanas regularly will aid in weight loss and help you tone up.

